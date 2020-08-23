Billings Public Schools reopening is on, but officials caution that trends could lead to closure

The planned reopening of Billings Public Schools on Monday will go forward, but in a Sunday morning press conference, Yellowstone County officials warned that county trends in COVID-19 case growth and spread could lead to a closure.
Ultimately it won't be trends alone that trigger the decision to close schools, according to both Yellowstone County Health Officer John Felton, and RiverStone Chief Medical Officer Dr. Megan Littlefield.
The county's Unified Health Command medical/technical team has helped identify what benchmarks and measures to evaluate for a closure decision. The medical/technical team includes physicians, infection preventionists and public health nurses.
Four public health categories are being monitored to inform a school closure decision. Those are assigned green, red and yellow status. If three out of four categories go into the red, "we will be making a strong recommendation to close schools," Littlefield said.
That would be a county-wide school closure.
The medical/technical team is also continuing to research other mitigation measures that could potentially be implemented, like changes to block scheduling or extracurriculars.
"While I wish I would be able to give you absolutes and definitive protocols, this is truly a dynamic situation and we simply do not have all the answers available to us at this time," Littlefield said. "Our goal as the medical/technical team is to weigh all the risks involved, regularly review and use the data we have available to us, continue to learn from other communities our size and make the recommendations that will help the decisions that need to be made in both public health and with our school leaders."
Saturday marked the first time the county slipped into the red on one key metric for school closures. That category is a rolling seven-day average of daily new cases per 100,000 population. Saturday the county reached 25 average new cases per 100,000 population over the previous seven-day period, which is the threshold for red status. By Sunday, when the county added 18 new cases, the seven-day trend had gone back into the yellow at 24 cases per 100,000.
Felton emphasized that a single day shift in key data won't trigger a closure, but that instead officials will be looking at seven-day trends combined with clinical interpretation of the status of key public health duties.
"Again a single day will not change the status. But as we look at the trend and it's working its way up, this is very concerning," Felton said.
As outlined at the press conference, the four measures used to inform a school closure recommendation break down to two interpretive measures and two data-specific measures.
Those categories will be assigned green, yellow or red status, with red being the most serious status. The status of three of those categories is viewable on the RiverStone Health website's UHC Dashboard page. The website says it was last updated August 17, but RiverStone spokesperson Barbara Schneeman said the information is current.
The interpretive measures are:
- The nature of outbreaks in terms of the increase or decrease of our cases involving children and youth, including the shifting age mix of the new cases.
- The status and capacity of our healthcare and public health systems.
The data-specific measures are:
- Sustained seven-day average new cases per 100,000 population
- Weekly COVID-19 test positivity rate
For the 7-day average of cases status is determined as follows:
- Less than 10 new cases per 100,000 population = Green
- 10 – 25 new cases per 100,000 = Yellow
- More than 25 new cases per 100,000 = Red
For positivity rates, status is determined as follows:
- Less than 5% = Green
- 5 – 15% = Yellow
- More than 15% = Red
Closure scenario
A closure would not necessarily be for the duration of the school year, Littlefield said. She added that any decision would have to take into account the 14-day incubation period for COVID-19, and that a shutdown would need to last long enough for that incubation period to "wash out."
There is no minimum length of time required for a closure and what might happen is schools reopen when metrics are moving in the right direction, according to Littlefield. Likewise, she said there is no universal standard or metric for when schools should be opened or closed amid the pandemic. Describing it as "extremely challenging," she said the medical/technical team has done its best to decide what should inform a decision on a closure.
"While there are different models that are out there that have been generated by experts, there's actually very little guidance in models that apply to communities that are our size. The medical/technical team reviewed data and recommendations from a number of different sources, and we also looked at what data is readily and reliably available," she said. "With all of that in mind we reviewed the options for objective data as well as reviewing the importance of looking at the contextual and situational information."
If categories are not in the red but there is an outbreak in a classroom for example, mitigation measures could be closure of the classroom or a school, according to RiverStone spokesperson Barbara Schneeman.
"What I want to communicate to our parents and our teachers and our staff, is that we need to be flexible," Billings Public Schools Superintendent Greg Upham said. "Are we approaching numbers that can place us into remote (learning)? Possibly. I want us to be ready to change at a moment's notice and to move to the direction we need to move, when we need to move. I know it's challenging for all of us, I know there's concern, and we will address those."
Class challenges
The only immediate concrete change for schools Upham noted is a new adjustment to block scheduling implemented at the recommendation of the county's medical/technical team.
Middle school scheduling remains unchanged, but high schools will go to a five-day, three period block schedule, rather than an alternating block schedule.
On one of the metrics being monitored, test positivity rate, Felton pointed to data from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services being used by county officials. The numbers are computed on a weekly basis, but he said the most recent data point available was for August 1.
"One of the reasons that gets a little delayed is it takes time to get all those tests back and we want to tie the test positivity rate to the date the test was drawn not the date it was reported," he said. "That test positivity rate gives us insights into how much spread there is throughout the population."
Most of the time, he said the county has remained in green status. Since July, the county has reached as high as a 12% test positivity rate, Felton said. That rate is within yellow status.
Littlefield is a board-certified physician in internal medicine and pediatrics. As she spoke Sunday, she acknowledged that data suggests COVID-19 affects children differently and less severely. She also noted that "there is a tremendous amount about transmission" in particular that is not fully understood.
"We also know that children don't live in isolated bubbles. They are in close contact with other adults both at school and at home," she said. "So there are risks to reopening our schools. However, we also know that opening schools is critical to our children and our community."
After listing off the importance of schools for learning, social, psychological and nutritional needs for children, Littlefield concluded that "It is clear that when schools are closed the largest negative impacts that we see are for the children in our community who are already at the greatest risk."
Upward trend
The recent trends in the county are serious enough that a press conference on a Sunday morning to provide an update was needed, according to Felton.
Saturday also marked Yellowstone County's active case numbers accounting for more than 50% of the active cases in the state. Sunday the county made up about 51% of active cases statewide.
The county also reported its 35th death Sunday, although additional information on the death might not be available until Monday, according to RiverStone.
Case growth has been trending up in the county. From August 15 to August 22, the county added 269 new cases, for an average of 38 a day. That marked a 12% increase in total cases over a seven-day period compared to the previous week, according to Felton.
As of August 18, the county had 141 cases confirmed through testing in children and youth through age 19. "Five days later we have 177 cases affecting children," Felton said. "In the last five days one out of every seven new cases has affected children and youth."
"The most common linkages are first of all households, not surprisingly," Felton said, generally speaking about COVID-19 spread in the county. Other settings like family and neighborhood activities, workplaces, travel and hosting out-of-state visitors have all contributed to cases.
"We have not really seen nearly as much coming out of the large events as we are the family, neighborhood, close-friend type activities as well as workplaces," Felton said. "To some extent that makes a little sense when you think about how the disease gets spread. The disease gets spread by close contact, sustained close contact. When large events organize themselves in a way that reduces the compression of people and does what it can to maintain distance, it helps substantially because people don't naturally go up to complete strangers and engage within a very close distance for an extended period of time. We do that with people we feel comfortable with. The events we've had have not been highly compressed."
Felton said he believed the largest outbreak in the county was the one associated with Canyon Creek Memory Care, which led to the deaths of 16 residents and the infections of a combined 56 residents and 40 staff members.
On Friday, Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder annoucned that 30 inmates at the Yellowstone County Detention Facility had tested positive.
Sunday morning there were 48 people hospitalized in the county, including 16 in intensive care units and 12 on ventilators. Of the 48 people hospitalized, 24 are county residents.
"Right now both hospitals have reassured us that they are in a position where they can continue to take patients," Littlefield said. "Obviously this trend up with numbers is concerning to all of us. And we're going to have to watch it carefully as we watch the number of people who are infected with COVID and the number of people requiring hospitalization, particularly ICU or ventilators, if that percentage of people is going up. But right now our hospitals are both in a good place to manage the capacity that we have."
With Yellowstone County, Big Horn County and Rosebud County representing the counties with the three highest active case totals in the state, Littlefield said local officials remain in contact with their counterparts in neighboring counties in assessing the status of hospitals.
Yellowstone County Unified Health Command operates an online COVID-19 dashboard showing the status of various public health categories and functions related to COVID-19.
The dashboard uses three different colors to indicate status. Green means "operating at expected/normal capacity." Yellow means "needs beginning to outpace capacity" and red means "stressed operations/critical concerns."
Of the eight categories listed, healthcare system capacity, COVID-19 daily case average and positive COVID-19 test rate, are all categories that will be used to inform a school closure decision.
Sunday morning, the dashboard showed it had last been updated Aug. 17, but RiverStone spokesperson Barbara Schneeman said the information was current.
The statuses are as follows:
- Health Department Capacity, defined as having sufficient staff for COVID-19 monitoring and follow-up, is in yellow status.
- Case Investigation, defined as the ability to manage investigations and contact tracing for all COVID-19 positive results, is in yellow status.
- Testing Capacity, defined as staff and supplies to screen and test all individuals recommended for COVID-19 testing, is in yellow status.
- Healthcare System Capacity, defined as sufficient hospital staff, beds, and equipment to treat patients with COVID-19 and all other patients safely, is in yellow status.
- Disease Surveillance, defined as monitoring emergency department visits for respiratory symptoms, is in green status.
- Regional Impact, defined as active COVID-19 cases in UHC's regional service area including surrounding counties, Wyoming, North and South Dakota, is in yellow status.
- COVID-19 Daily Case Average, defined as daily new cases of COVID-19 per 100k people (7-day rolling average), is in yellow status.
- Positive COVID-19 test rate, defined as percentage of positive COVID-19 tests (7-day rolling average), is in yellow status.
