Billings Public Schools reopening is on, but officials caution that trends could lead to closure

Closure scenario

A closure would not necessarily be for the duration of the school year, Littlefield said. She added that any decision would have to take into account the 14-day incubation period for COVID-19, and that a shutdown would need to last long enough for that incubation period to "wash out."

There is no minimum length of time required for a closure and what might happen is schools reopen when metrics are moving in the right direction, according to Littlefield. Likewise, she said there is no universal standard or metric for when schools should be opened or closed amid the pandemic. Describing it as "extremely challenging," she said the medical/technical team has done its best to decide what should inform a decision on a closure.

"While there are different models that are out there that have been generated by experts, there's actually very little guidance in models that apply to communities that are our size. The medical/technical team reviewed data and recommendations from a number of different sources, and we also looked at what data is readily and reliably available," she said. "With all of that in mind we reviewed the options for objective data as well as reviewing the importance of looking at the contextual and situational information."