Boost your baby’s immunity with breastmilk

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The COVID-19 pandemic has made many Montanans think about the importance of a strong immune system. For new mothers, breastfeeding boosts their infant’s immune system and is one of the best ways to improve overall health.

Breastmilk provides unique nutrients, containing all the protein, fat and sugar that your baby needs to be healthy. It is the best source of nutrition for most infants. It also provides antibodies, enzymes, anti-allergens and immune protection custom-made for your child. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends exclusive breastfeeding from birth until six months of age to maximize the health benefits and immune protection found in breastmilk.

The unique antibodies found in breastmilk decrease an infant’s risk of developing ear infections, diarrhea, certain types of spinal meningitis, urinary tract infections, stomach bugs and certain respiratory tract infections such as croup and pneumonia. These antibodies also help infants recover more quickly from illness.

Research has shown that breastmilk is a dynamic food source that can change from day to day and even from hour to hour to protect a child from illness.

At this time, we do not know if mothers can transmit COVID-19 through their breastmilk, but current data suggest it is unlikely.