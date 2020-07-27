Boost your baby’s immunity with breastmilk

The COVID-19 pandemic has made many Montanans think about the importance of a strong immune system. For new mothers, breastfeeding boosts their infant’s immune system and is one of the best ways to improve overall health.
Breastmilk provides unique nutrients, containing all the protein, fat and sugar that your baby needs to be healthy. It is the best source of nutrition for most infants. It also provides antibodies, enzymes, anti-allergens and immune protection custom-made for your child. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends exclusive breastfeeding from birth until six months of age to maximize the health benefits and immune protection found in breastmilk.
The unique antibodies found in breastmilk decrease an infant’s risk of developing ear infections, diarrhea, certain types of spinal meningitis, urinary tract infections, stomach bugs and certain respiratory tract infections such as croup and pneumonia. These antibodies also help infants recover more quickly from illness.
Research has shown that breastmilk is a dynamic food source that can change from day to day and even from hour to hour to protect a child from illness.
At this time, we do not know if mothers can transmit COVID-19 through their breastmilk, but current data suggest it is unlikely.
Working closely with your health care provider and lactation specialist will help you decide when and how to start or continue breastfeeding. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that if you are breastfeeding and have symptoms of or a confirmed case of COVID-19, you should take these steps to avoid spreading the virus to your baby:
• Wash your hands before touching your baby
• Wear a cloth face covering, if possible, while feeding at the breast
• Wash your hands before touching pump or bottle parts and clean all parts after each use
Mothers who qualify for WIC, the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, can get help from breastfeeding peer counselors and lactation specialists. RiverStone Health WIC provides lactation support by phone and by video to help mothers in the privacy and ease of their own home. On-site lactation support is also available at this time.
Client safety remains our top priority and we take numerous steps to protect families and staff from exposure to COVID-19.
Breastfeeding is a remarkable living food that provides far more than nutrition. It also helps infants fight infection and illness.
Breastfeeding Coalition
The Billings Breastfeeding Coalition invites the public to join in a virtual celebration of World Breastfeeding Week by joining the Facebook group “World Breastfeeding Week 2020 – Billings, MT”. Live virtual presentations will include stages and ages of breastfeeding, baby wearing and breastfeeding, swaddling your baby, how fathers can support breastfeeding and postpartum exercise. Participant giveaways will include a photography package, breastfeeding books, nursing pads and a baby care package.
The Billings Breastfeeding Coalition is dedicated to supporting, promoting and protecting breastfeeding. Members include community lactation supporters and lactation specialists from Billings Clinic, Children’s Clinic, La Leche League of Billings, RiverStone Health and St. Vincent Healthcare.
Amy Queen, an International Board Certified Lactation Consultant for RiverStone Health WIC, can be reached at 247-3370 or amy.que@riverstonehealth.org.
