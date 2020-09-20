Brace yourself for a boomer meltdown

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I’m tired of this.

Tired of getting halfway across a parking lot and realizing I forgot my mask.

Tired of waiting on COVID tests on all my preop patients.

Tired of missing football games, symphony,and, tragically, boat shows.

At first, it was sort of dramatic. We shut down elective surgery, went bare bones in the office, and bought up pasta and toilet paper. We have gone from drama to drag.

This is not unprecedented. When Pearl Harbor was bombed, the U.S. was swept into a patriotic fervor. By 1943, everyone was tired of rationing, censorship, and unrelenting fear.

We may have to accept that this acute situation might become chronic. Pandemics thrive in dense population and warmer climates—this might be the first of many.

My grandmother and parents told us of the privations of war, of their dread of polio and whooping cough. My generation has not faced famine or war on home soil. Aside from our personal travails, most of us have had it pretty soft.