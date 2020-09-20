Brace yourself for a boomer meltdown

I’m tired of this.
Tired of getting halfway across a parking lot and realizing I forgot my mask.
Tired of waiting on COVID tests on all my preop patients.
Tired of missing football games, symphony,and, tragically, boat shows.
At first, it was sort of dramatic. We shut down elective surgery, went bare bones in the office, and bought up pasta and toilet paper. We have gone from drama to drag.
This is not unprecedented. When Pearl Harbor was bombed, the U.S. was swept into a patriotic fervor. By 1943, everyone was tired of rationing, censorship, and unrelenting fear.
We may have to accept that this acute situation might become chronic. Pandemics thrive in dense population and warmer climates—this might be the first of many.
My grandmother and parents told us of the privations of war, of their dread of polio and whooping cough. My generation has not faced famine or war on home soil. Aside from our personal travails, most of us have had it pretty soft.
It is character time. Someone brought a skunk to our party. We must deal with it, just as countless souls before us have dealt with plague and famine and war and any other number of unspeakable tragedies. If we want to be known as the Honorable Mention Greatest Generation, we need to pull up the big (gender neutral) pants and deal with it.
Wash hands, wear masks, distance, and stay in the basement if you are sick. This is science. This is not gubmint political thought control. I am voting for Patriot coach Bill Belichick this fall.
Do everything possible to keep the elderly in your life from becoming isolated. If you are not tech savvy, become tech savvy. Nothing says “I’m old and irrelevant” quite like “I don’t understand all this newfangled stuff.”
Develop new life skills, such as baking whole wheat artisanal bread with pecans and raisins, or building furniture, or operating on more meth addicts.
Character comes through when the blush is gone, the drama fades, and the unpleasant reality looks like it is hanging around.
I will persevere in the face of all viral slings and arrows, until they cancel the Seattle Boat Show in January.
Then it is full-on Boomer tantrum.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.