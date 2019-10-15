More info

Find out if you qualify for a free mammogram and pap test through the Montana Cancer Screening Program. The program serves women between the ages of 21 and 64, who have no health insurance or no insurance coverage for these tests, and who meet the current income guidelines. The program can provide bi-annual mammograms, yearly clinical breast exams, and regular pap tests and/or pelvic exams. Combining these regular healthcare screenings is the best way to detect breast and cervical cancer early, when it’s most treatable. Call RiverStone Health at 247-3215 or 1-888-803-9343 for more information.

If you have received a diagnosis of breast cancer, we may be able to assist with connecting you to additional resources.