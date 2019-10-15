The color pink blankets Billings in October. Just about anything from kitchenware to sneakers comes in vibrant shades of pink — all to increase awareness of breast cancer.
Breast cancer is the most common cancer in American women, other than skin cancer. One in eight women risk developing breast cancer, so every woman has about a 12 percent chance of developing breast cancer in her lifetime.
Breast cancer is caused when the DNA in breast cells mutates or changes. Most of the time these cells die, or are attacked and destroyed by the immune system. But, if some cells escape the immune system’s protection, they grow unchecked, forming a tumor in the breast.
While the exact cause is unknown, some risk factors for breast cancer include genetics, obesity, tobacco use, and heavy alcohol use.
Although there has been a slight increase in the diagnosis of breast cancer, the good news is the rates of women dying from breast cancer decreased by 40 percent between 1989 to 2016. Increased screening and awareness have contributed to the decrease in deaths.
The United States Preventative Services Task Force recommends that women between the ages of 50 and 74 get a mammogram every two years. The American Cancer Society advises that women get annual mammograms starting at the age of 45, and mammograms every two years after age 55. These are general guidelines, but you should discuss the frequency of screening with your healthcare provider. Your family history and medical circumstances may indicate the need for more frequent screenings.
Women are not the only ones at risk for breast cancer. The American Cancer Society estimates that men will be diagnosed with 2,670 new cases of invasive breast cancer each year and about 500 will die from breast cancer. Men have breast tissue, but they may be less apt to be suspicious of an abnormality, which may be one reason that men’s breast cancer is often diagnosed as late-stage cancer.
Most, but not all breast cancer in men, appears between the ages of 60 and 70. Men who have a close relative with breast cancer are at higher risk. Men should check with their insurance provider to see if coverage includes a screening mammogram. RiverStone Health’s Cancer Screening Services may be able to help men who are not eligible for a mammogram through their insurance, or who need further diagnostics after having a screening mammogram.
Men and women should be familiar with their breast tissue and report any changes to their healthcare provider. Don’t be embarrassed to have a discussion with those who are close to you about getting screened for breast cancer. If you are due for a mammogram, put those pink sneakers on and go get screened.