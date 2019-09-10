* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Karen Bowers and Chris Bartlett are part of the St. Vincent Healthcare Lactation Department. Bowers and Bartlett are International Board Certified Lactation Consultants. Both are registered nurses with a background in maternity and neonatal intensive care nursing. Learn more at svh.org.