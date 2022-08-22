 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HEALTH MATTERS

Breastfeeding provides food security for infants

  • 0

What brand of disposable diaper is best or are cloth diapers better? Epidural or not? Find out the baby’s gender now or be surprised at the birth? Breastfeed or formula feed?

Pregnant people have many choices to make. Only you can decide what works best for you and your baby.

For three years, new moms have also had to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. Then inflation started increasing the cost of everything faster. This summer brought flooding and wildfire to our region. And there has been a national shortage of baby formula. For moms who need to or want to use formula, these problems are more worrisome. In celebration of National Breastfeeding Month, let’s look at how breastfeeding can help relieve some of the difficulties these issues and emergencies cause.

Through the first year of life, a baby will drink around 11,000 ounces of formula. Depending on the type of formula the baby uses, that will cost anywhere from $5,000 to $10,000 for the year, according to Smartasset.com. That doesn’t even factor in the costs of bottles and other supplies.

People are also reading…

WIC (Women, Infants and Children) and other nutrition programs can help many families by supplying some of their formula needs. Yet all families still find themselves spending to cover at least a portion of this cost. It’s worthwhile for expectant moms to consider the breastfeeding option. Breastfeeding has no formula or bottle expenses.

In weather emergencies and times of unreliable water supply, breastfeeding is safe and readily available. Breastfeeding moms don’t have to worry about clean water for mixing formula or washing bottles. There are no concerns finding and buying gallons of bottled water or having to boil water just to do your dishes. Breastmilk is safe and doesn’t require a water source.

In February, some U.S. formula brands were recalled and removed from store shelves. Then came a six -month manufacturing shortage that we are still trying to overcome. Parents were looking online, in other states, or even outside the country to find formula to feed their infants. Some moms reached out to milk banks to buy donor breastmilk or tried to breastfeed themselves after previously using formula. Thankfully, breastmilk doesn’t depend on national or international supply chains.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, there were questions about recommendations for breastfeeding moms if they ended up sick with the virus. It was determined that not only is it safe to continue breastfeeding, it is actually encouraged. There is currently no evidence showing that a mom can pass along the COVID-19 virus to her baby through breastmilk, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Breastmilk contains millions of antibodies that change based on what mom or baby has been exposed to. By continuing to breastfeed, moms are able to protect their infant from getting the coronavirus or minimize the severity if they do catch it. Breastfeeding is protective.

If you have questions about breastfeeding and formula feeding, talk to your healthcare provider at a prenatal visit. Other good sources of infant nutrition information include: La Leche League of Billings, RiverStone Health WIC, lactation services at both of our local hospitals, kellymom.com, and womenshealth.gov.

Shawna Coleman

Shawna Coleman

 Courtesy photo

Shawna Coleman, MS, CLC, is the breastfeeding program coordinator for RiverStone Health WIC. She can be reached at 406-247-3370.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Finland asks: Does a prime minister have a right to party?

Finland asks: Does a prime minister have a right to party?

A leaked video that shows Finland’s 36-year-old prime minister dancing and singing with friends at a private party has triggered a debate among Finns about what level of reveling is appropriate for their leader. The video clearly shot by someone at the party was leaked on social media. Marin has faced a barrage of questions about the party: Were there drugs? Was she sober enough to handle an emergency had one arisen? She has taken a drug test to quell any rumors. Some citizens said the video was potentially damaging to Finland's reputation. Others say Marin has a right to enjoy a party like any other Finnish citizen.

Let’s talk about monkeypox

Let’s talk about monkeypox

Monkeypox is now a U.S. public health emergency that requires everyone’s attention to stop the spread of this painful, communicable disease. C…

Over-the-counter hearing aids expected this fall in US

Over-the-counter hearing aids expected this fall in US

U.S. regulators have finalized a long-awaited rule that's expected to allow millions of Americans to buy hearing aids without a prescription. The rule announced Tuesday by the Food and Drug Administration goes into effect this fall. It creates a new class of hearing aids that don’t require a medical exam, a prescription and other specialty services. Instead the devices will be sold online or over-the-counter at pharmacies and other retail stores. The move follows years of pressure from medical experts and consumer advocates to make the devices cheaper and easier to get. Devices for more severe hearing loss will remain prescription only.

Watch Now: Related Video

Study: Music could help with school and work productivity

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News