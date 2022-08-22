Breastfeeding provides food security for infants

What brand of disposable diaper is best or are cloth diapers better? Epidural or not? Find out the baby’s gender now or be surprised at the birth? Breastfeed or formula feed?

Pregnant people have many choices to make. Only you can decide what works best for you and your baby.

For three years, new moms have also had to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. Then inflation started increasing the cost of everything faster. This summer brought flooding and wildfire to our region. And there has been a national shortage of baby formula. For moms who need to or want to use formula, these problems are more worrisome. In celebration of National Breastfeeding Month, let’s look at how breastfeeding can help relieve some of the difficulties these issues and emergencies cause.

Through the first year of life, a baby will drink around 11,000 ounces of formula. Depending on the type of formula the baby uses, that will cost anywhere from $5,000 to $10,000 for the year, according to Smartasset.com. That doesn’t even factor in the costs of bottles and other supplies.

WIC (Women, Infants and Children) and other nutrition programs can help many families by supplying some of their formula needs. Yet all families still find themselves spending to cover at least a portion of this cost. It’s worthwhile for expectant moms to consider the breastfeeding option. Breastfeeding has no formula or bottle expenses.

In weather emergencies and times of unreliable water supply, breastfeeding is safe and readily available. Breastfeeding moms don’t have to worry about clean water for mixing formula or washing bottles. There are no concerns finding and buying gallons of bottled water or having to boil water just to do your dishes. Breastmilk is safe and doesn’t require a water source.

In February, some U.S. formula brands were recalled and removed from store shelves. Then came a six -month manufacturing shortage that we are still trying to overcome. Parents were looking online, in other states, or even outside the country to find formula to feed their infants. Some moms reached out to milk banks to buy donor breastmilk or tried to breastfeed themselves after previously using formula. Thankfully, breastmilk doesn’t depend on national or international supply chains.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, there were questions about recommendations for breastfeeding moms if they ended up sick with the virus. It was determined that not only is it safe to continue breastfeeding, it is actually encouraged. There is currently no evidence showing that a mom can pass along the COVID-19 virus to her baby through breastmilk, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Breastmilk contains millions of antibodies that change based on what mom or baby has been exposed to. By continuing to breastfeed, moms are able to protect their infant from getting the coronavirus or minimize the severity if they do catch it. Breastfeeding is protective.

If you have questions about breastfeeding and formula feeding, talk to your healthcare provider at a prenatal visit. Other good sources of infant nutrition information include: La Leche League of Billings, RiverStone Health WIC, lactation services at both of our local hospitals, kellymom.com, and womenshealth.gov.