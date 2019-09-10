There are many Chinese herbal medicines which are good for both acute and chronic medical conditions. Many remedies are best kept at home or on hand when traveling, to be available immediately at the first sign of infection, injury or discomfort. The herbs are also used preventatively. For example; if someone in the house, at school, or at work has a cold or flu; herbs can be taken preventatively to avoid becoming sick. If one becomes ill, the symptoms, discomfort, and duration may be greatly diminished.
These remedies are a great option and may prevent the need for over the counter medicines. The herbal remedies are gentle as they can decrease inflammation without reducing fever too strongly, and without inhibiting a positive immune response. It is important for the body to be able to produce a slight fever in order to activate immune responses.
A kit can be assembled for easy access. The following remedies are suggested options for specific acute conditions.
KAN: Initial Defense
First sign of itchy sore throat. Swollen Glands. Slight fever. Also for itchy red skin lesions which may move around. Common cold/Flu/Skin rash
KAN: Antiphlogistic
For more acute infection/inflammation/sore throat/fever
KAN Traditional: Bi Yan Pian
Sinus congestion with heat. Clear or Yellow phlegm due to cold/flu or allergies
Plum Flower: PI Min Kan Wan
Similar to Bi Yan Pian except for slightly more acute conditions with more inflammation.
KAN: Peaceful Earth-Curing
Use for general stomach or digestive issues. Can be caused with cold or flu, food poisoning, loose stool, weak digestion, over eating, nausea, motion sickness. Not for constipation.
Pure Encapsulations: Grapefruit Seed Extract Capsules
Use for first sign of stomach flu/infection with nausea, vomiting, diarrhea. Also food poisoning, bacteria, parasites. Very bitter tasting so pills are best for internal use.
Professional Formulas: Grapefruit Seed Extract liquid
Liquid grapefruit seed extract is useful for topical use. It should not be used undiluted on skin or mucus membranes. It can kill parasites, fungus, bacteria and is safe to use. For toenail fungus dilute with rubbing alcohol. Liquid can be used as disinfectant, or in shampoo for dandruff.
Solstice Medicine: Burn Cream (Ching Wan Hung)
Topical Ointment for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd degree burns with excellent results. Will reduce pain, swelling and blistering. Can be used topically for hemorrhoids, bedsores, acne, sunburn, heat rashes.
Yunnan Bai Yao Capsules
For internal and external bleeding, traumatic swelling, insect bites, excessive menstrual bleeding, severe menstrual cramps, ulcer bleeding, hot skin infections. Contraindicated in pregnancy. Take capsules internally, or for topical use open capsule and place powder over clean wound and bandage.
Golden Sunshine: Hot Herbal Patch and Pain Terminator Herbal Patch
Herbal medicine for external treatment of musculoskeletal pain and bruising with Far Infra-Red which aids absorption.
Other herbal remedies not listed here may be helpful, such as liquid formulas for children containing glycerin.
These medicines are highly prized by those having used them, and who have experienced the value of having them on hand. Today several acquaintances mentioned having food poisoning and loose stools. They would have been very pleased to have Grapefruit Seed Extract Capsules and Peaceful Earth – Curing remedies with them during their travels.
In the case of chronic illness, acute illness not quickly resolved or severe, or if you are taking other medications, it is best to consult a skilled practitioner of Traditional Chinese Medicine or a medical professional. These suggestions are not meant to replace medical care; they are meant to be available to use until you can get to proper medical care.