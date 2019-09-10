* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

James Madison, L.Ac., is a practitioner of Traditional Chinese Medicine practicing at Yellowstone Naturopathic Clinic in Billings. James has been practicing since 1996. James incorporates Chinese Medical Massage called Tui-Na, Chinese Herbal Medicine and Acupuncture in the treatment of patients not requiring emergency care. Traditional Chinese medicine is proven to be especially effective in treating chronic medical conditions. Acupuncture has been endorsed by the Veterans Administration as an effective treatment for pain and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.