Build trust to prevent teen drug abuse

Thirty-one percent of Montana high school students report having used alcohol within 30 days of answering the 2021 Montana Youth Risk Behavior Survey, and 18% said they had more than four drinks in a row in less than two hours.
Twenty percent of Montana students said they’d used marijuana in the month before answering the confidential YRBS, which is conducted by the Montana Office of Public Instruction. Nine percent said they used marijuana 10 times or more during the month.
Over 25% of Montana students surveyed said they had used e-cigarettes recently and 20% reported using e-cigarettes 20 days or more in the previous month.
By the time we choose to help our youth “fix” their substance use problems, and “tell” them they need treatment, their precious minds and bodies often have been severely affected. Then it takes more time to heal and recover.
What if we try to identify and address the problem early on? How do we transition from a “telling” standpoint to an “asking” one? It’s not one-shoe-fits-all. Situations are unique to each adolescent. This process is not easy or comfortable. It can evoke many emotions from both sides of the conversation. I’m here to offer some pointers for answering not-so-easy questions.
Screening for substance use is a good start. Our schools or primary care clinics can help parents identify at-risk use among tweens and teens. Screening should be universal and annual.
Schools and clinics are beginning to use processes such as SBIRT (Screening, Brief Intervention, and Referral to Treatment) to identify risky users. This allows for early intervention. We can offer effective community/school services to explore the problem with the aim of decreasing the severe consequences of continued use.
However, we can’t always wait for screening to take place. How else can youth substance use be addressed? I encourage you, as the parent, friend or trusted adult, to educate yourself on addiction and warning signs that could result in an addiction. Use credible search engines: for example, SAMHSA.gov (Substance and Mental Health Disorders Administration website) or drugabuse.gov (National Institute on Drug Abuse). Reach out to an addiction treatment professional to answer questions.
Share your concerns with the teen by providing examples. What have you noticed? Change in mood? Performance in school? Changes in relationships? This provides the opportunity for an open conversation.
Avoid sending mixed messages. Be aware of your body language; be sure it matches your spoken words.
Talk with – not at – your teen. Listen actively and empathetically without judgment. We all want to throw our two cents in, but I ask you to give your teens a voice and validate their feelings. There is a reason for their substance use. Listening helps you to connect and lets them know you care.
Part of connecting with our children and youth is being actively involved in their lives. Take their interests into consideration. Get to know their friends and friends’ families. Get your teens and family involved in your community.
We need to be curious and willing to learn with our teens. Think about how you can become that parent, friend or trusted adult who understands.
Dawn Leslie, a licensed addiction counselor with RiverStone Health Clinic Behavioral Health, can be reached at 406-247-3217.