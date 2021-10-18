Build trust to prevent teen drug abuse

Thirty-one percent of Montana high school students report having used alcohol within 30 days of answering the 2021 Montana Youth Risk Behavior Survey, and 18% said they had more than four drinks in a row in less than two hours.

Twenty percent of Montana students said they’d used marijuana in the month before answering the confidential YRBS, which is conducted by the Montana Office of Public Instruction. Nine percent said they used marijuana 10 times or more during the month.

Over 25% of Montana students surveyed said they had used e-cigarettes recently and 20% reported using e-cigarettes 20 days or more in the previous month.

By the time we choose to help our youth “fix” their substance use problems, and “tell” them they need treatment, their precious minds and bodies often have been severely affected. Then it takes more time to heal and recover.

What if we try to identify and address the problem early on? How do we transition from a “telling” standpoint to an “asking” one? It’s not one-shoe-fits-all. Situations are unique to each adolescent. This process is not easy or comfortable. It can evoke many emotions from both sides of the conversation. I’m here to offer some pointers for answering not-so-easy questions.