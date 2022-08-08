 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HEALTH MATTERS

Calming first day of kindergarten fears

  • 0
Krystal Kuka

Krystal Kuka

 Courtesy photo

Kindergarten is a big step for children. Many changes, transitions, and challenges are ahead. Starting kindergarten may also be a rewarding and positive experience. The first day may seem hectic and anxiety-filled for children, parents and guardians alike. You can help your child handle the stress by preparing for the big day.

For starters, establish routines to ease the big transitions. Routines help your child feel safe, fostering a sense of control and a feeling of belonging. This will build self-confidence.

Try to start or resume bedtime and morning routines before school starts. Children ages 5-6 years old need 9-12 hours of sleep. Avoid digital devices before bedtime and dim lights. Let your child get used to this routine before classes start. Talk to your child about the bedtime and morning changes. Help your kindergartner understand the changes that that will come with school days.

People are also reading…

Mornings can be hectic, especially on the first day of school. Having a regular routine will help your child prepare better for unexpected happenings. Practice a “dry-run first day”. Have your child get ready and dressed in time to leave for a regular school day. Morning routines include packing the student’s backpack and eating a good breakfast. If your child eats breakfast at the school, get them to school in time to eat breakfast without rushing.

Talk to your child about what to expect in the classroom. Validate their anxiety and worries. This conversation will aid in the adjustments to the first day. Encourage your child to ask questions about this new adventure. Discussing the positive experiences they may have, such as finding new friends or learning new things.

Talk to your kindergartner about the plan for after school – getting picked up by you or another trusted person, riding the school bus or going to an after-school program. Offer reassurance that your child will be safe and home at day’s end.

You may find books about starting kindergarten to read with your child. Those stories may help new kindergartners understand the process, ask questions and feel a bit more excited and less anxious about their first day.

After a day of kindergarten, your student may have much to tell you. Listen to your child and ask open-ended questions about their day. Let your child know that you are interested in their schooling and feelings about school. What did they like or dislike? What did they do at recess? What did they eat for lunch? This communication may lead to a family routine of checking with your child about their days, and vice versa.

Communicate with your child’s teacher throughout the year. That will help you to know how your child is doing in school. Check with the school about kindergarten meet-and-greet with the teacher. Each school year, some schools may have designated times for you and your child to meet the teachers and go into the classroom to allow your child to get acquainted with it.

Being prepared will set your family up for a successful year. Plan and talk now for more fun and less stress on the first day of kindergarten.

Krystal Kuka, a RiverStone Health Clinic licensed clinical professional counselor who specializes in pediatric behavioral health therapy, can be reached at 406-247-3350.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pelosi tells Taiwan US commitment to democracy is 'ironclad'

Pelosi tells Taiwan US commitment to democracy is 'ironclad'

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi concluded her visit to Taiwan with a pledge that the American commitment to democracy on the self-governing island and elsewhere “remains ironclad.” Pelosi was the first U.S. speaker to visit the island in more than 25 years. The trip drew the wrath of China, which swiftly responded by announcing multiple military exercises nearby. The speaker’s departure for South Korea came a day before China was scheduled to launch its largest maneuvers aimed at Taiwan in more than a quarter of a century. Before leaving, a calm but resolute Pelosi repeated previous remarks about the world facing “a choice between democracy and autocracy.”

Biden leaves White House for 1st time since getting COVID-19

Biden leaves White House for 1st time since getting COVID-19

Ending his most recent COVID-19 isolation, President Joe Biden has left the White House for the first time since becoming infected last month. He's settling in for a reunion with first lady Jill Biden in their home state of Delaware. The president tested negative Saturday and Sunday, according to his doctor, clearing the way for him to emerge from an isolation that lasted longer than expected because of a rebound case of the virus. “I’m feeling good,” Biden said before boarding Marine One outside the White House for the flight to Delaware. The Bidens are expected to spend the day in Rehoboth Beach. During his isolation in the White House residence, the first lady remained in Delaware.

Chrissy Teigen reveals baby bump after 2020 pregnancy loss

Chrissy Teigen reveals baby bump after 2020 pregnancy loss

Chrissy Teigen and her husband John Legend are expecting another child nearly two years after the couple suffered a pregnancy loss. Teigen made the announcement Wednesday on Instagram where she posted two photos of her baby bump. The 36-year-old model and cookbook author wrote “we have another on the way” in a post that comes after she had a miscarriage in 2020. She touched on her fertility journey and being too nervous to unveil her pregnancy. The couple share two children together.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Check out these healthy breakfast ideas for kids heading back to school

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News