Calming first day of kindergarten fears

Kindergarten is a big step for children. Many changes, transitions, and challenges are ahead. Starting kindergarten may also be a rewarding and positive experience. The first day may seem hectic and anxiety-filled for children, parents and guardians alike. You can help your child handle the stress by preparing for the big day.

For starters, establish routines to ease the big transitions. Routines help your child feel safe, fostering a sense of control and a feeling of belonging. This will build self-confidence.

Try to start or resume bedtime and morning routines before school starts. Children ages 5-6 years old need 9-12 hours of sleep. Avoid digital devices before bedtime and dim lights. Let your child get used to this routine before classes start. Talk to your child about the bedtime and morning changes. Help your kindergartner understand the changes that that will come with school days.

Mornings can be hectic, especially on the first day of school. Having a regular routine will help your child prepare better for unexpected happenings. Practice a “dry-run first day”. Have your child get ready and dressed in time to leave for a regular school day. Morning routines include packing the student’s backpack and eating a good breakfast. If your child eats breakfast at the school, get them to school in time to eat breakfast without rushing.

Talk to your child about what to expect in the classroom. Validate their anxiety and worries. This conversation will aid in the adjustments to the first day. Encourage your child to ask questions about this new adventure. Discussing the positive experiences they may have, such as finding new friends or learning new things.

Talk to your kindergartner about the plan for after school – getting picked up by you or another trusted person, riding the school bus or going to an after-school program. Offer reassurance that your child will be safe and home at day’s end.

You may find books about starting kindergarten to read with your child. Those stories may help new kindergartners understand the process, ask questions and feel a bit more excited and less anxious about their first day.

After a day of kindergarten, your student may have much to tell you. Listen to your child and ask open-ended questions about their day. Let your child know that you are interested in their schooling and feelings about school. What did they like or dislike? What did they do at recess? What did they eat for lunch? This communication may lead to a family routine of checking with your child about their days, and vice versa.

Communicate with your child’s teacher throughout the year. That will help you to know how your child is doing in school. Check with the school about kindergarten meet-and-greet with the teacher. Each school year, some schools may have designated times for you and your child to meet the teachers and go into the classroom to allow your child to get acquainted with it.

Being prepared will set your family up for a successful year. Plan and talk now for more fun and less stress on the first day of kindergarten.