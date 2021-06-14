Cancer screening coverage for women

Typically, women should schedule a Pap smear every three years starting at age 21.

Mammograms can start at age 40 and are usually needed every other year. However, some women may need to be screened more frequently. Talk to your primary care provider about these important screenings. If you are a RiverStone Health patient, call the clinic at 406-247-3350 to connect with your care team and schedule an appointment.

So far this year, the cancer control team at RiverStone Health has enrolled more than 500 women in the breast and cervical cancer screening program from Yellowstone, Carbon and Stillwater counties.

The goal is to improve access to cancer screening services and reduce patients’ out-of-pocket costs. The team also assists with scheduling appointments and patient navigation for follow-up diagnostics that may be needed.

If you need financial assistance for the cost of a Pap smear or mammogram, call 1-888-803-9343 to find out if you are eligible for the program.