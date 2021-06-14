Cancer screening coverage for women

Thousands of Montanans got health coverage through the Affordable Care Act in recent years with some obtaining it for the first time in their lives. Yet, about 92,000 Montanans still do not have health insurance and many people who do are unable to afford their high deductibles.
Routine screenings are extremely important for catching cancer early when it is most treatable and treatment is less expensive. Such preventative doctor visits may be a low priority for those who don’t have health insurance and would have to pay out-of-pocket.
In the past year, COVID-19 created additional barriers to cancer prevention. The pandemic has disrupted daily life and discouraged people from routine doctor visits. Nearly 10 million cancer screenings in the United States have been missed due to appointment cancellations during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the American Medical Association.
The Montana Cancer Screening Program bridges the insurance gap for women who need breast and cervical cancer screening. The program, funded by the Centers for Disease Control Prevention, provides financial assistance to eligible women. To qualify:
- You must be between the ages of 21 and 65.
- You must either have no health insurance or be underinsured with a deductible of $250 or more.
- Your annual income must be less than 250% of federal poverty level. For example, a one-person household with an income under $32,200 would qualify for the program.
Typically, women should schedule a Pap smear every three years starting at age 21.
Mammograms can start at age 40 and are usually needed every other year. However, some women may need to be screened more frequently. Talk to your primary care provider about these important screenings. If you are a RiverStone Health patient, call the clinic at 406-247-3350 to connect with your care team and schedule an appointment.
So far this year, the cancer control team at RiverStone Health has enrolled more than 500 women in the breast and cervical cancer screening program from Yellowstone, Carbon and Stillwater counties.
The goal is to improve access to cancer screening services and reduce patients’ out-of-pocket costs. The team also assists with scheduling appointments and patient navigation for follow-up diagnostics that may be needed.
If you need financial assistance for the cost of a Pap smear or mammogram, call 1-888-803-9343 to find out if you are eligible for the program.
The good news: Nearly all cervical cancers are preventable. Regular screening – using the Pap and human papillomavirus (HPV) DNA tests – can detect precancerous lesions early when survival rates are the highest. Increased utilization of these tests has resulted in a steady decline in both cases of cancer and deaths from cervical cancer in the past several decades.
Mammography screening is considered the most effective way to reduce breast cancer deaths and increase the odds of survival. This X-ray technology has greatly improved, enhancing imaging and reducing radiation exposure.
With these improvements, we have the ability and technology to significantly reduce cancer. Early screening is the key to someday eliminating preventable cancer, illness and death.
Statewide, more than 900 healthcare providers are enrolled with the Montana Cancer Screening Program. We can answer questions about whether a provider is in the program and help patients find a provider if they don’t already have one.
Keely Ehmann, a prevention health specialist at RiverStone Health, can be reached at 406-247-3268.