Challenge yourself to be a good neighbor

Being a good neighbor is good for your health in ways that we often don’t realize.
Over the past 18 months, many of us had the opportunity, whether we liked it or not, to rediscover our neighborhoods. Taking walks around the block instead of going to the movies, checking in on neighbors instead of attending weddings and showers, and drawing cheerful sidewalk chalk art during a time that felt never-ending. Neighborhoods are the fabric of a community – whether homes and the people who occupy them are a courtyard, a driveway or a mile apart. Neighbors provide social, emotional, and in some cases, essential support.
Unfortunately, due to busy schedules, fear of political disagreements or social anxiety, fewer and fewer people know their neighbors, and it’s hurting our health.
Nearly 1 in 4 Yellowstone County residents lacks the social and emotional support they need, according to the 2019-2020 Yellowstone County Community Health Needs Assessment. One in 4 feels socially isolated some of the time and 1 in 10 feels isolated most of the time. Yet 9 in 10 residents feel that they can help make their community a better place to live.
Social isolation is a lack of social interactions or connections with family, friends, neighbors or society at large. Individuals who are socially isolated are more likely to feel stressed, experience anxiety and depression, struggle with substance abuse, and not get adequate physical activity. Isolation can make it especially difficult for people living with disabilities and chronic conditions to be active in civic life.
This summer, the Healthy By Design Coalition of Yellowstone County is launching the Be A Good Neighbor challenge to residents of all ages, abilities and neighborhoods. We encourage you to find ways to get to know your neighbors and extend a hand when in need.
Here are a few ideas to get you started:
- Invite a neighbor on a walk. Discover your neighborhood through someone else’s eyes.
- Arrange a doggie play date. Dogs need to refresh their social skills too.
- Share a random act of kindness. Sweep their walkway, mow their lawn, send a friendly greeting or join the painted rock trend.
- Start a social club. Books, knitting, gardening, you name it. Grab a few neighbors and start something fun.
- Host a block party. Invite your neighbors to grab a lawn chair or truck bed and their favorite snacks for sharing. As days get shorter, grab a projector and watch an outdoor movie.
- Plan a neighborhood cleanup. Tackle a pesky task together or work together to help a neighbor in need. While you are working together, talk about other ways to beautify your street.
- Create an online group or community board where neighbors can connect, share tools, or ask questions.
The more you connect with neighbors in simple ways, the more mutual trust you will build. You don’t need to live the same lifestyle or fill in the same bubbles on a ballot to be kind to one another.
Consider these words from perhaps the most famous neighbor, Mr. Fred Rogers: “Imagine what our real neighborhoods would be like if each of us offered, as a matter of course, just one kind word to another person.”
To learn more about the Healthy By Design Coalition and the Be A Good Neighbor challenge, visit www.hbdyc.org. The Healthy By Design Coalition was created by Billings Clinic, RiverStone Health, and St. Vincent Healthcare to make the healthy choice, the easy choice in Yellowstone County.
Melissa Henderson, community health improvement manager with the Healthy By Design, can be reached at 651.6569 or melissa@hbdyc.org.