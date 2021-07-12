Challenge yourself to be a good neighbor

Being a good neighbor is good for your health in ways that we often don’t realize.

Over the past 18 months, many of us had the opportunity, whether we liked it or not, to rediscover our neighborhoods. Taking walks around the block instead of going to the movies, checking in on neighbors instead of attending weddings and showers, and drawing cheerful sidewalk chalk art during a time that felt never-ending. Neighborhoods are the fabric of a community – whether homes and the people who occupy them are a courtyard, a driveway or a mile apart. Neighbors provide social, emotional, and in some cases, essential support.

Unfortunately, due to busy schedules, fear of political disagreements or social anxiety, fewer and fewer people know their neighbors, and it’s hurting our health.

Nearly 1 in 4 Yellowstone County residents lacks the social and emotional support they need, according to the 2019-2020 Yellowstone County Community Health Needs Assessment. One in 4 feels socially isolated some of the time and 1 in 10 feels isolated most of the time. Yet 9 in 10 residents feel that they can help make their community a better place to live.