Changes to Medicare D and Medicare Advantage Plans for 2021

Your questions on Medicare and Medicaid answered by the local State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) an objective, not-for-profit counseling, assistance and advocacy service sponsored by DPHHS of Montana and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
We will have 28 prescription drug plans to choose from in 2021. We have added 2 new plans and 1 plan has changed its name, plus 3 plans are no longer available in 2020.
We will have 3 Medicare Advantage companies to choose from in 2021 with 8 different plans available. We will also have an MSA plan available. Visit with your insurance agent to see which of these options is best for you.
Extra Help Low-income subsidy will continue to provide financial assistance to folks who meet the income and asset criteria. The Big Sky Rx Program, a state funded Prescription Drug plan premium assistance program, has an expected premium assistance of $38.00 for 2021
It is very important that you verify that your plan covers your medications appropriately in 2021. Plans can change dramatically from year to year. If you would like to explore your 2021 Medicare D Prescription Drug plan options, call 406-259-5212 in Yellowstone County and 1-800-551-3191 for other Montana counties to start the review process.
Changes to Medicare D plans in 2021:
New Plans:
• SilverScript SmartRx
• Elixir RxPlus
Plans Name Changes:
• Mutual of Omaha Rx Value is now Mutual of Omaha Rx Premier
Plans no longer available – you will receive a letter from your plan informing you of the plan’s decision to no longer sell in our area:
• Journey Rx Standard and Journey Rx Value
• EnvisionRxPlus
Changes to Medicare Advantage plans:
In Yellowstone County:
Humana will have 2 local PPO plan, 1 local HMO plan and 1 local HMO Special Needs Plan. Blue Cross will have 2 local PPO plans. PacificSource will have 1 local HMO plan and 1 local HMO Special Needs Plan. Lasso Healthcare will have one Medicare Advantage MSA plan.
Need more information? You can go to our website at www.allianceYC.org or our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/AdultResourceAlliance/ to view a recording of “Changes to Medicare D and Medicare Advantages Plans for 2021” to get a more in-depth discussion of the 2021 changes.
Do you have a question about Medicare or Medicaid that you would like answered? Please send your question to SHIP Program c/o Adult Resource Alliance of Yellowstone County, PO Box 20895, Billings, MT 59104 or rc@allianceyc.org
