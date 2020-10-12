Changes to Medicare D and Medicare Advantage Plans for 2021

Your questions on Medicare and Medicaid answered by the local State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) an objective, not-for-profit counseling, assistance and advocacy service sponsored by DPHHS of Montana and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

We will have 28 prescription drug plans to choose from in 2021. We have added 2 new plans and 1 plan has changed its name, plus 3 plans are no longer available in 2020.

We will have 3 Medicare Advantage companies to choose from in 2021 with 8 different plans available. We will also have an MSA plan available. Visit with your insurance agent to see which of these options is best for you.

Extra Help Low-income subsidy will continue to provide financial assistance to folks who meet the income and asset criteria. The Big Sky Rx Program, a state funded Prescription Drug plan premium assistance program, has an expected premium assistance of $38.00 for 2021

It is very important that you verify that your plan covers your medications appropriately in 2021. Plans can change dramatically from year to year. If you would like to explore your 2021 Medicare D Prescription Drug plan options, call 406-259-5212 in Yellowstone County and 1-800-551-3191 for other Montana counties to start the review process.