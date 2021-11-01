Changes to Medicare D and Medicare Advantage Plans for 2022

Your questions on Medicare and Medicaid answered by the local State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) an objective, not-for-profit counseling, assistance and advocacy service sponsored by DPHHS of Montana and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
Changes to Medicare for 2022
We will have 22 prescription drug plans to choose from in 2022. We have no new plans and 6 plans have changed their names and 3 plans are no longer available in 2022.
The Extra Help Low-income subsidy will continue to provide financial assistance to folks who meet the income and asset criteria. Full Extra help has no deductible and copays will be $4.00 Generics/$9.85 Brand or less. Partial Extra Help will have a deductible of $99 and 15% copay. The Big Sky Rx Program, a state-funded Prescription Drug plan premium assistance program, is expected to set its maximum premium assistance at $38.90 for 2022
It is VERY important that you verify that your coverage covers your medications appropriately in 2022.
Changes to Medicare D plans in 2022:
Plan Name Changes:
• Wellcare Med Rx Saver has been moved to one of the remaining Wellcare plans
• Wellcare Med Rx Select moved to with Wellcare Medicare Rx Value Plus
• Wellcare Wellness moved to Wellcare Value Script
• Elixir RxPlus now called Elixir RxSecure
• Cigna Secure-Extra Rx now called Cigna Extra Rx
• Cigna Secure- Essential Rx now called Cigna Essential Rx
Plans no longer available – possible that these plans transferred to CIGNA plans- important to carefully review notification letter:
• Express Scripts Medicare – Value
• Express Scripts Medicare – Choice
• Express Scripts Medicare - Saver
Changes to Medicare Advantage plans:
In Yellowstone County:
We will have 4 Medicare Advantage companies; Humana, PacificSource, Blue Cross, and AARP UnitedHealthcare. Depending on the plan they have a Preferred Provider Organization (PPO) or a Health Maintenance Organization (HMO) which create preferred networks of providers. It is important your doctors be part of the plan’s network. AARP UnitedHealthcare, Blue Cross, Humana, and PacificSource all have a plan with a $0 premium. Blue Cross has a Medicare Advantage that has a plan with complete coverage without any copays or deductible at a much higher premium. Humana and UnitedHealthcare have special Medicare Advantages for folks with both Medicare and Medicaid/QMB. Lasso Healthcare and Exemplar Health Freedom will have Medicare Advantage MSA plan. Visit with your insurance agent to see which of these options are best for you.
