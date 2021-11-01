 Skip to main content
Changes to Medicare D and Medicare Advantage Plans for 2022
SHIP Q&A

Your questions on Medicare and Medicaid answered by the local State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) an objective, not-for-profit counseling, assistance and advocacy service sponsored by DPHHS of Montana and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

Changes to Medicare for 2022

We will have 22 prescription drug plans to choose from in 2022. We have no new plans and 6 plans have changed their names and 3 plans are no longer available in 2022.

The Extra Help Low-income subsidy will continue to provide financial assistance to folks who meet the income and asset criteria. Full Extra help has no deductible and copays will be $4.00 Generics/$9.85 Brand or less. Partial Extra Help will have a deductible of $99 and 15% copay. The Big Sky Rx Program, a state-funded Prescription Drug plan premium assistance program, is expected to set its maximum premium assistance at $38.90 for 2022

It is VERY important that you verify that your coverage covers your medications appropriately in 2022.

Changes to Medicare D plans in 2022:

Plan Name Changes:

• Wellcare Med Rx Saver has been moved to one of the remaining Wellcare plans

• Wellcare Med Rx Select moved to with Wellcare Medicare Rx Value Plus

• Wellcare Wellness moved to Wellcare Value Script

• Elixir RxPlus now called Elixir RxSecure

• Cigna Secure-Extra Rx now called Cigna Extra Rx

• Cigna Secure- Essential Rx now called Cigna Essential Rx

Plans no longer available – possible that these plans transferred to CIGNA plans- important to carefully review notification letter:

• Express Scripts Medicare – Value

• Express Scripts Medicare – Choice

• Express Scripts Medicare - Saver

Changes to Medicare Advantage plans:

In Yellowstone County:

We will have 4 Medicare Advantage companies; Humana, PacificSource, Blue Cross, and AARP UnitedHealthcare. Depending on the plan they have a Preferred Provider Organization (PPO) or a Health Maintenance Organization (HMO) which create preferred networks of providers. It is important your doctors be part of the plan’s network. AARP UnitedHealthcare, Blue Cross, Humana, and PacificSource all have a plan with a $0 premium. Blue Cross has a Medicare Advantage that has a plan with complete coverage without any copays or deductible at a much higher premium. Humana and UnitedHealthcare have special Medicare Advantages for folks with both Medicare and Medicaid/QMB. Lasso Healthcare and Exemplar Health Freedom will have Medicare Advantage MSA plan. Visit with your insurance agent to see which of these options are best for you.

Sue Bailey

Do you have a question about Medicare or Medicaid that you would like answered? Please send your question to SHIP Program c/o Adult Resource Alliance of Yellowstone County, PO Box 20895, Billings, MT 59104 or rc@allianceyc.org

