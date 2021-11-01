Changes to Medicare D and Medicare Advantage Plans for 2022

We will have 4 Medicare Advantage companies; Humana, PacificSource, Blue Cross, and AARP UnitedHealthcare. Depending on the plan they have a Preferred Provider Organization (PPO) or a Health Maintenance Organization (HMO) which create preferred networks of providers. It is important your doctors be part of the plan’s network. AARP UnitedHealthcare, Blue Cross, Humana, and PacificSource all have a plan with a $0 premium. Blue Cross has a Medicare Advantage that has a plan with complete coverage without any copays or deductible at a much higher premium. Humana and UnitedHealthcare have special Medicare Advantages for folks with both Medicare and Medicaid/QMB. Lasso Healthcare and Exemplar Health Freedom will have Medicare Advantage MSA plan. Visit with your insurance agent to see which of these options are best for you.