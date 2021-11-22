Check on Medicare copay changes for 2022

An estimated 2 million Medicare beneficiaries (about 3.5%) will pay less than the full Part B standard monthly premium amount in 2022 due to the statutory hold harmless provision, which limits certain beneficiaries’ increase in their Part B premium to be no greater than the increase in their Social Security benefits. Social Security can use all of the 2022 Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) to bring your Medicare premium to the new amount, but they cannot reduce your current benefit to pay the entire premium. If your annual income was greater than $91,000 single/$182,000 couple in 2020 you will face additional costs for Medicare Part B and Medicare Part D premiums in 2022. You will receive a letter from Social Security if you will be expected to pay the increase. If you have questions call the Resource Center at 406-259-5212 for more information.

You will be receiving a letter from Social Security in December or January. This is a trifolded letter that will list your 2022 Social Security Benefit, your 2022 Medicare Part B premium, and possibly your Medicare Part D premium if it is paid through Social Security. It will also show what will be deposited by Social Security into your bank account if you have direct deposit. This letter is very important and should be kept in a safe place where you can find it throughout the year. This letter is proof of your Social Security benefit and is necessary when qualifying for many assistance programs.

Do you have a question about Medicare or Medicaid that you would like answered? Please send your question to SHIP Program c/o Adult Resource Alliance, PO Box 20895, Billings, MT 59104 or rc@allianceyc.org

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0