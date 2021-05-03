Childhood immunizations fight germs with precision

I share no joy in the tears associated with giving children vaccines. I see the value of these prevention measures in the dramatic improvement in health that our great country has enjoyed from universal vaccine programs.

Estimates vary, but there are at least 120,000 microbe species on Earth that exist in the soil, on our skin, in our guts and in other animals. Of those, a shocking 1,400 microbes are known to cause disease in humans. Thankfully, we have figured out which ones are frequent offenders and often end up causing long-term problems or death in otherwise healthy people.

There are around 16 microbes that we recommend routine vaccination against. These vaccines must pass rigorous testing before they are even considered for use. They must be safe, effective at preventing disease and keep working for a long time. Cost is a major consideration. Routinely recommended vaccines must protect us against a disease we are likely to get. Smallpox vaccinations are no longer recommended because that deadly disease was eradicated in the 1970s thanks to worldwide vaccination efforts. Similarly, polio, measles, and rubella have been nearly eliminated in the United States, but persist in other countries.