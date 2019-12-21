While you are enjoying the many tasty treats this holiday season, don’t forget to share some goodies with the birds. Decorating a tree for wild birds and other wildlife is an activity the whole family can enjoy.
Wild Bird Seed Cookies
DO NOT ADD SALT.
(makes 2-3 dozen)
• 2 cups flour
• 1/2 tsp. baking powder
• 1/2 cup sugar
• 2/3 cup Suet (pure rendered suet)
• 2 eggs
• 2/3 cup Premium Seed Blend
• Macaroni elbows pieces as hangers
• 1 egg white for wash
• 1 cup Premium Seed Blend for garnish
• Bird-shaped cookie cutters
• Yarn or twine to hang cookies
Directions
Sift dry ingredients together. Cut in suet with pastry blender or fork until crumbly. Add eggs and mix. Add Premium Seed Blend. Turn out onto lightly floured board and knead until smooth.
Wrap in wax paper, seal in plastic bag and chill for at least an hour. Roll out on lightly floured surface to ¼” thickness. Cut out bird shapes. Press in macaroni piece towards the top of each cookie for ease in hanging. Brush cookies with slightly beaten egg white. Press more Premium Seed Blend over the top of each cookie.
Place on an ungreased cookie sheet. Bake at 325° F for 12-15 minutes or until cookies harden. Cool and hang.
Additional treat ideas
Decorations that can be strung and placed on the tree include:
Popcorn, fresh cranberries, thick fresh orange slices, peanuts in the shell, dried apples or dried figs on heavy string.
Natural rough brown string, ribbon and raffia can be used for hanging the decorations. Also, consider decorating with lengths of natural wool or string. The birds will use this material for nesting in the spring. Happy Birdfeeding!