RED LODGE — Beartooth Billings Clinic recently announced a new physician will soon join its primary care team.
Dr. Dallas Clark will begin seeing patients at the main campus location in Red Lodge on Oct. 9.
Clark recently completed her residency in family medicine in Missoula. Previously, she earned her MD from the University of Washington School of Medicine. She has particular interest in women's health as well as pediatric, prenatal, preventive, and procedural care.
According to a press release from Beartooth Billings Clinic, Clark will see patients during the clinic’s extended hours of 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, as well as SameDay walk-in care.
To schedule an appointment with Clark, call 406-446-2345.