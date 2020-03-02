Colorectal cancer is preventable, treatable

It’s the third most common cancer in the United States. It’s mainly found in those over 50-years-old and affects men and women of all racial and ethnic groups. It’s estimated more than 140,000 Americans will be diagnosed with this disease and more than 50,000 will die from it this year. Yet it’s one of the most preventable and -- if found early -- one of the most treatable forms of cancer. We’re talking about colorectal cancer or CRC.
CRC happens in the final parts of the digestive tract known as the colon and the rectum. Most CRCs start as small benign polyps, small clumps of cells. Over time these polyps can grow and become cancerous.
Here are three things that you should do right now to protect yourself from CRC:
Know your risks
Age: Most cases of CRC are diagnosed after age 50. However, colon cancer can be diagnosed at any age, and the rate of colon cancer in people younger than 50 is increasing.
Lifestyle: Diets low in fiber and high in fat and calories, heavy alcohol use, smoking, and obesity all increase your risk.
Family History: Having a parent or sibling with a history of CRC. The risk doubles if the parent or sibling was less than 60 years old when diagnosed.
Race and Ethnicity: Although the reasons remain unclear, African Americans have the highest incidence and mortality rates for CRC in the U.S.
Know the symptoms
Since CRCs commonly have no symptoms, the cancer is commonly called a “silent killer.” Speak with your primary care physician right away if you have any concerns about these possible symptoms:
- Change in bowel habits (constipation, diarrhea, narrowing of stool)
- Consistently feeling that you cannot completely empty your bowel
- Blood in stool
- Weakness or fatigue
- Unintentional weight loss
Know your options
The U.S. Preventative Services Task Force recommends that people at average risk begin routine screening for CRC when they turn 50. The American Cancer Society suggests starting even earlier, at 45.
Here are some screening options:
Endoscopic testing: Either a sigmoidoscopy every five years or a colonoscopy every 10 years. Colonoscopy is the gold standard test because it can both detect and remove polyps.
Home testing: This is an acceptable screen for those who have an average risk and no history of polyps. This option requires mailing a stool sample to a lab where it’s analyzed. The fecal immunochemical test (FIT) looks for blood in your stool and needs to be repeated yearly. A newer test, Cologuard, looks for both blood and DNA mutations and needs to be repeated every 3 years. These home tests are good at detecting advanced polyps that tend to bleed but could miss precancerous lesions that usually do not bleed. A positive result in these tests would then require following up with a colonoscopy.
March is National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. To encourage awareness and prevention, RiverStone Health Clinic has launched a “Blue Poo” campaign that provides patients with FIT kits, complete with blue toilet paper, as a reminder to send in their stool for testing.
Don’t be silent, wear something blue and spread the word about the importance of getting screened today for colorectal cancer.
Dr. Jason Sarisky, a second year resident physician in the Montana Family Medicine Residency at RiverStone Health Clinic, can be reached at 406-247-3350.