Colorectal cancer is preventable, treatable

It’s the third most common cancer in the United States. It’s mainly found in those over 50-years-old and affects men and women of all racial and ethnic groups. It’s estimated more than 140,000 Americans will be diagnosed with this disease and more than 50,000 will die from it this year. Yet it’s one of the most preventable and -- if found early -- one of the most treatable forms of cancer. We’re talking about colorectal cancer or CRC.

CRC happens in the final parts of the digestive tract known as the colon and the rectum. Most CRCs start as small benign polyps, small clumps of cells. Over time these polyps can grow and become cancerous.

Here are three things that you should do right now to protect yourself from CRC:

Know your risks

Age: Most cases of CRC are diagnosed after age 50. However, colon cancer can be diagnosed at any age, and the rate of colon cancer in people younger than 50 is increasing.

Lifestyle: Diets low in fiber and high in fat and calories, heavy alcohol use, smoking, and obesity all increase your risk.