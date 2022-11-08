Columbus nursing home closing, making 10 Montana facilities closed in 2022

A skilled nursing home in Columbus is the latest to announce a voluntary closure, making 10 nursing home closures across the state this year.

Beartooth Manor, a Lantis Enterprises property with 37 residents, will cease operations on Jan. 7, according to Wendy Soulek, COO of Lantis Enterprises. Residents and staff were notified on Monday.

This closure notice was sudden and unexpected, having mostly to do with unaffordable agency staff, said Soulek.

To bring on a licensed practical nurse through an agency the wages alone were more than $80 an hour. Then, the workers travel expenses and housing costs would also have to be carved from the nursing home’s budget that is already bare bones.

Not to mention, housing prices in the rural community have surpassed the working person’s wage, Soulek said. Even if she could find permanent health care workers, there would be nowhere for them to live.

“We can’t afford agency staff. There is no Medicaid reimbursement for agency workers,” Soulek said, adding that after talking with nurses, she knew the facility wouldn’t make it through another holiday season.

Historical discrepancies in Medicaid reimbursement has lead nearly 15% of Montana's nursing homes to close. The facilities that are struggling most serve rural Montanans.

Leadership at the Department of Health and Human Services have refused pleas from administrators for short-term financial support that would see them through, at least until the 2023 Legislature can address Medicaid reimbursement.

“I’m so floored that Montana has chosen this path. The governor...(expects people) will move to more populated areas, but their families can’t. That’s the most heart-wrenching and cruel part of this whole thing,” Soulek said. “They can’t just let rural communities go down like this.”

This is the fifth Lantis Enterprises property to close in Montana this year, and Soulek has helped facilitate each one.

“It is killing me,” Soulek said through suppressed tears.

With the holidays coming, Soulek expects families will move quickly to transfer their loved ones. But not all residents know where they’ll end up yet or when they’ll be moved.

“I’ve been told not to worry about it,” said Gary Morton, a resident at Beartooth Manor.

Morton has lived at Beartooth Manor for three years after being moved from a Billings facility that couldn’t accommodate his particular needs. He is bedridden, invalid and has cancer.

In Billings, Morton had a handful of friends who would visit, but when he was transferred to Columbus, an 80-mile trek round-trip, his visitors came much less often.

“I don’t get to see anybody,” Morton said.

He’s nervous about moving to a new facility after finally finding his routine in Columbus.

“I don’t want to get moved into a bad situation,” he said. “It’s kind of like a kid who gets sent to a new school. You make it or you don’t make it depending on how they treat you.”