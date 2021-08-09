Community clinics improve health, save money

Need help managing your diabetes or high blood pressure? Time to schedule a well child checkup or your cancer screening? Got a toothache? An urgent medical concern? When people have these or any other primary care needs, our Community Health Center is ready to help.
RiverStone Health Clinics are a local Community Health Center. These clinics served 13,731 patients in Billings, Worden, Bridger and Joliet last year in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. We still delivered high-quality care to babies, elders and every age in between with 57,485 patient visits in 2020.
Our focus is on accessibility and affordability. Forty-four percent of our 2020 patients were people living below federal poverty level, and 60% had incomes of less than 200% of poverty level.
We celebrate our work, our patients and staff this week during National Community Health Center Week, Aug. 8-14.
The main clinic for RiverStone Health in Billings is at 123 S. 27th St., but our medical team also sees patients at Orchard Elementary, Medicine Crow Middle School and Health Care for the Homeless Clinics, 2424 First Ave. N., and at St. Vincent de Paul. Last year, our Healthcare for the Homeless clinics served 897 people.
All our patients have access to mental health and addiction treatment, dental care and consultation with clinical pharmacists, dietitians, exercise and wellness professionals. Caring for the whole person is integral to the RiverStone Health mission “to improve life, health and safety.”
Community Health Centers, like RiverStone Health and 13 others in Montana, work for the benefit of our patients, but we also provide tremendous community benefits. Nationwide, Community Health Centers generate $24 billion in savings for the U.S. healthcare system annually. Independent research shows that total healthcare expenditures per patient are 24% less for Community Health Center users, compared with non-users. According to the National Association of Community Health Centers:
• Children who are patients of Community Health Centers, on average, have 35% lower expenses for emergency department use, prescriptions and outpatient care than children who aren’t using Community Health Centers.
• Medicare enrollees who use Community Health Centers have 10% to 30% lower total healthcare costs. Medicare spending is lower in areas where Community Health Centers serve a high proportion of Medicare enrollees.
We increase access to timely primary care and play a role in reducing costly, avoidable emergency department visits and hospital stays.
Our clinics accept Medicare, Medicaid and private insurance. We provide a sliding fee scale for people who don’t have coverage. We address barriers to transportation, language translation and insurance enrollment. Everyone deserves the excellent, compassionate care that Community Health Center Clinics deliver.
This past year, our clinics stepped up to keep our doors open and continue to care for our patients during the pandemic. We worked diligently to provide a safe environment for patients and added telehealth for those who chose to get care without leaving their homes.
We salute our staff and providers for standing tall in the face of COVID-19 and continuing our mission of caring for our community. We are here for you and your family.
Carol Blank, BSN RN, RiverStone Health Clinic director, can be reached at 406-247-3350.