Community clinics improve health, save money

Need help managing your diabetes or high blood pressure? Time to schedule a well child checkup or your cancer screening? Got a toothache? An urgent medical concern? When people have these or any other primary care needs, our Community Health Center is ready to help.

RiverStone Health Clinics are a local Community Health Center. These clinics served 13,731 patients in Billings, Worden, Bridger and Joliet last year in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. We still delivered high-quality care to babies, elders and every age in between with 57,485 patient visits in 2020.

Our focus is on accessibility and affordability. Forty-four percent of our 2020 patients were people living below federal poverty level, and 60% had incomes of less than 200% of poverty level.

We celebrate our work, our patients and staff this week during National Community Health Center Week, Aug. 8-14.

The main clinic for RiverStone Health in Billings is at 123 S. 27th St., but our medical team also sees patients at Orchard Elementary, Medicine Crow Middle School and Health Care for the Homeless Clinics, 2424 First Ave. N., and at St. Vincent de Paul. Last year, our Healthcare for the Homeless clinics served 897 people.