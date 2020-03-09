Community Wellness Check is a snapshot of Billings' health

Yellowstone County recently went through a community wellness exam, a snapshot of our health. It’s called a community health needs assessment, or CHNA.
Instead of taking blood pressure or drawing blood, a community health needs assessment relies on responses from residents, community leaders, and data sources to provide an overall snapshot of our health as a population. Billings Clinic, RiverStone Health, and St. Vincent Healthcare work together on this assessment.
We can use this information to compare our community to our state, our country and a set of nationwide goals known as Healthy People 2020. In November 2019, more than a hundred community members signed up to get a sneak peak of the data during a community health forum. Those who attended ranked Yellowstone County’s most pressing community health issues. Here are some of the major findings:
Diet, activity, and healthy weight
As a community, we still struggle with cutting back on screen time; time spent in front of the TV, computer, tablet, or smart phone. Overall, Yellowstone County residents have put on a little weight since 2017, with more residents reporting body weights that are considered overweight or obese. On the positive side, we are becoming more physically active. While affordable fruits and vegetables are getting easier to buy, fewer residents are eating the recommended five servings of fruits and vegetables a day.
Mental health
In Yellowstone County, more residents rate their mental health as poor or fair than in the past, and more are looking for mental health services. While seven in 10 residents report that they always or usually have the social and emotional support they need, one in 10 report often feeling socially isolated or alone. According to the 2020 report, one in five Yellowstone County residents have considered suicide at some point in their lives.
Substance abuse
More than half of phone survey participants responded that their lives at some point have been negatively affected by substance abuse – either by their own use, or someone else’s. Women and survey participants with lower incomes were much more likely to experience this impact. Fewer Yellowstone County residents are smoking tobacco, but the use of electronic cigarettes is increasing.
What's next?
You can find the entire Community Health Needs Assessment online at the Healthy By Design website. Now that it is published, leaders from Billings Clinic, RiverStone Health, St. Vincent Healthcare, and other organizations will work together to develop a community health improvement plan, or CHIP, for Yellowstone County. This plan will bring together diverse groups to collaborate on making the healthy choice, the easy choice for our community.
The full assessment covers 13 health topics, including issues that contribute to the ability to live a healthy lifestyle. The report is available free to the public and can be used to help inform decisions, investments, and community action.
You do not need to be a part of an organization to improve your own health or the health of Yellowstone County – grab a friend and get moving, try a healthier recipe, and ask your friends and family what you can do to support them.
Melissa Henderson, Community Health Improvement Manager with the Healthy By Design coalition, can be reached at 651-6569 or melissa@hbdyc.org