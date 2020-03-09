Community Wellness Check is a snapshot of Billings' health

Mental health

In Yellowstone County, more residents rate their mental health as poor or fair than in the past, and more are looking for mental health services. While seven in 10 residents report that they always or usually have the social and emotional support they need, one in 10 report often feeling socially isolated or alone. According to the 2020 report, one in five Yellowstone County residents have considered suicide at some point in their lives.

Substance abuse

More than half of phone survey participants responded that their lives at some point have been negatively affected by substance abuse – either by their own use, or someone else’s. Women and survey participants with lower incomes were much more likely to experience this impact. Fewer Yellowstone County residents are smoking tobacco, but the use of electronic cigarettes is increasing.

What's next?