Compassionate volunteers at home with hospice

Volunteers help RiverStone Health Hospice do more for patients and their families. Their kind and selfless service makes us a better organization.

Our volunteers come from a wide array of backgrounds – legal or city government professionals, tech specialists, real estate agents, engineers, teachers and human service workers. Others are retirees who spent their careers in healthcare or academia. Still others are college students looking for experience before going out into the real world. They contribute a variety of ideas and suggestions that help us to run our programs more smoothly.

Our volunteers do things that allow our staff to serve patients more thoroughly. For example, when a patient needs supplies and a nurse is called to manage symptoms for another patient, a volunteer can fill this gap by picking up the supplies and dropping them off at the patient’s home. That frees the nurse to attend to the other patient’s immediate care needs.

I can only list a small fraction of the ways that volunteers help us do our professional hospice jobs better. Volunteers help weekly or monthly in the office with mailings, building our patient education binders, occasionally answering phones, scanning and copying. They may assist hospice patients in their own homes or in the RiverStone Health Hospice Home.

At the Hospice Home on Billings’ West End, our volunteers prepare light breakfasts and sandwiches for lunch. They deliver the food to patient rooms. Their service allows our nurses, social workers and chaplains to use their skills to provide the professional care that our patients need.

A volunteer is often the first person a visitor will see at the door of the Hospice Home. Our wonderful volunteers greet visitors with a smile, ask what visitors need and guide them where to go. They provide a level of hospitality helpful for those supporting a loved one through the end of life.

Volunteers also are vital to our bereavement program. After a hospice patient passes away, our volunteers make supportive phone calls and send notes to family members for up to 13 months. These gentle phone calls and cards remind those who lost a loved one that they are not forgotten and that we are here to help.

The end-of-life journey is physically, emotionally and spiritually challenging. Hospice volunteers have hearts for helping others. Their backgrounds are diverse, but they are united in the mission of hospice to offer comfort when people need it most. RiverStone Health Hospice and Hospice Home are grateful for volunteers.

RiverStone Health Hospice volunteers receive training before starting their work. For information about volunteering, please contact me, Sarah Rachac, hospice volunteer coordinator at 406-651-6500 or email to sarah.rac@riverstonehealth.org.

