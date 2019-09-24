Registered Sanitarians at RiverStone Health do more than 1,400 food safety inspections in Yellowstone County each year. They inspect restaurants, delis, food trucks, and other food vendors. Those inspections focus on identifying and eliminating the most common risk factors for foodborne illnesses.
The risk factors for foodborne illness fall into five broad categories. They are listed in order of which are most frequently observed in Yellowstone County.
#1 Improper Holding Temperature – In an annual review of inspection records, holding food at the wrong temperature was the most frequently observed risk factor. Temperature control helps prevent the growth of disease-causing bacteria in foods such as dairy products, eggs, meats, fish and many other cooked foods. The general rule is to keep cold foods cold and hot foods hot. Cold foods must be kept at a temperature of 41 degrees or below. Hot foods must be kept at 135 degrees or above. Foods that will be reheated or eaten later need to be cooled quickly. In this risk category, the survey of inspection results showed that the most common violation was for cold foods that were not kept at cold enough temperatures.
#2 Poor Personal Hygiene - Poor personal hygiene was the second most frequently observed risk factor. Food workers are required to wash their hands frequently and carefully to prevent the spread of germs that may cause illnesses. They must avoid touching ready-to-eat foods with their bare hands, and stay home when they are sick. The most commonly observed violation among food service workers was for not washing hands when required.
#3 Contaminated equipment – Tools, counters and other equipment or surfaces that come into contact with food must be cleaned and sanitized to remove disease-causing bacteria and other sources of contamination. Failing to properly clean and sanitize them can leave bacteria, viruses, harsh cleaning chemicals and allergens on those tools or surfaces.
#4 Inadequate Cooking – Cooking foods to the recommended temperature destroys disease-causing bacteria. Eating raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illnesses, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
#5 Food from unsafe sources – Examples of restaurant or commercial kitchen foods that come from unsafe sources include wild game, home canned foods, and foraged mushrooms. Although you may enjoy these foods at home, they are not allowed to be prepared and served to the public.
The efforts of the Registered Sanitarians to identify and reduce risk factors helps prevent foodborne illnesses in our community. Since training helps reduce these risk factors, Registered Sanitarians teach food handler classes, show restaurant owners and operators how to correct violations found during inspections, require the use of thermometers and temperature logs, and help operators to do the course work to become Certified Food Protection Managers, a certification required by the Montana Food Code.
The public can view short summaries of restaurant inspections online at the RiverStone Health website. To report a foodborne illness, contact RiverStone Health Environmental Health Services at 256-2770.