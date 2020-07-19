County's inspections keep your fair food safe

• Do not save leftovers in an unrefrigerated bag or a hot car.

• Wash your hands thoroughly before handling food or eating on the fairgrounds.

• Remember: COVID-19 isn’t the only nasty germ out in our community. Handwashing stations are located throughout the fairgrounds so you can conveniently wash your hands after using the restroom, handling garbage, petting animals, playing carnival games or enjoying rides.

• When soap and water are not available, the next best option is to use an alcohol-based hand-sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. Alcohol-based hand sanitizers can quickly reduce the number of germs, but sanitizers don’t get rid of all the germs. To use, apply a nickel-size amount of the sanitizer to the palm of one hand, rub your hands together, then rub the gel over all surfaces of your hands and fingers until your hands are dry, about 20 seconds.

• Keep the fairgrounds clean. Throw garbage in designated bins. Trash attracts rodents and insects, which can spread germs. Keeping trash in covered bins helps eliminate these pests and keeps the fairgrounds clean for everyone.

RiverStone Health sanitarians will be on the fairgrounds as needed. The public is welcome to contact us with any questions or concerns about fair food. We can be reached at 256-2770.

Greg McGann is a registered sanitarian with RiverStone Health.