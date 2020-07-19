County's inspections keep your fair food safe

If you visit MontanaFair for sneak-a-peek weekends starting July 24 or for the ten-day run scheduled to start on August 6, you will probably indulge in fair food. Local vendors and the carnival be back in Billings with a variety of snacks and meals. Inspectors from RiverStone Health, your county public health agency, will be at the fairgrounds, working with MetraPark and the food vendors to ensure that the tasty treats are being prepared and served safely.
Before the first day of the carnival and fair, all food handlers will have attended a class taught by RiverStone Health. The class focuses on eliminating risk factors identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Foodborne illnesses can be prevented by eliminating food from unsafe sources, inadequate cooking temperatures, inadequate holding temperatures, contaminated equipment and poor personal hygiene.
RiverStone Health also inspects each food vendor’s operation before the first customers are served. Inspection ensures that the vendor meets certain standards, including having access to adequate water and wastewater disposal.
You can help protect your health by following these tips:
• Enjoy your food right after you buy it. Don’t wait to start munching. Eating your food immediately allows less time for harmful bacteria to grow. If you wait to eat your food, especially in hot weather, you increase the risk of illness.
• Do not save leftovers in an unrefrigerated bag or a hot car.
• Wash your hands thoroughly before handling food or eating on the fairgrounds.
• Remember: COVID-19 isn’t the only nasty germ out in our community. Handwashing stations are located throughout the fairgrounds so you can conveniently wash your hands after using the restroom, handling garbage, petting animals, playing carnival games or enjoying rides.
• When soap and water are not available, the next best option is to use an alcohol-based hand-sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. Alcohol-based hand sanitizers can quickly reduce the number of germs, but sanitizers don’t get rid of all the germs. To use, apply a nickel-size amount of the sanitizer to the palm of one hand, rub your hands together, then rub the gel over all surfaces of your hands and fingers until your hands are dry, about 20 seconds.
• Keep the fairgrounds clean. Throw garbage in designated bins. Trash attracts rodents and insects, which can spread germs. Keeping trash in covered bins helps eliminate these pests and keeps the fairgrounds clean for everyone.
RiverStone Health sanitarians will be on the fairgrounds as needed. The public is welcome to contact us with any questions or concerns about fair food. We can be reached at 256-2770.
Greg McGann is a registered sanitarian with RiverStone Health.
Concerned about COVID-19?
