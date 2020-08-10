COVID-19 can clobber young adults

If you enjoy exercise in Montana’s great outdoors, beware of COVID-19. As a hiker and bicyclist, I very much look forward to getting outside in the summer. This year, COVID-19 is keeping young, fit Montanans off their favorite trails and unable to do their usual workouts.
We’ve gotten the message that COVID-19 is hardest on elderly adults and people with preexisting health conditions. Healthy, young adults need to know that this virus can hurt us, too.
I’m 35 and I really don’t want to get this disease. I personally know Montanans around my age who have been sick with COVID-19 and haven’t been able to get outdoors for a month. These are people who were active with biking, climbing and strength training before they were infected with the new coronavirus. A month after their symptoms developed, they still can’t exercise as normal. They have significant fatigue and shortness of breath that doesn’t make them feel normal. They tell me this virus is much worse than the flu.
COVID-19 has also been fatal to U.S. children and adults of all ages. On July 26, a man in his 40s died of COVID-19 complications at his home in Yellowstone County. He was the youngest virus fatality reported to date in our county. The youngest Montanan to die in connection to COVID-19 was 30 years old, according to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.
A study published July 24 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention echoes what I am seeing in young Montanans. Researchers found that many young outpatients who tested positive for the disease suffered multiple symptoms that lingered at least two to three weeks after onset. Twenty-six percent of outpatients age 18-34 told Vanderbilt University surveyors that they still had not returned to their usual state of health by the time they were interviewed. They reported persistent COVID-19 symptoms, including cough, fatigue, shortness of breath, congestion, loss of sense of smell or taste and body aches. Among patients age 35-49 years, 32% reported they still had COVID-19 symptoms after two to three weeks.
As of July 28, Montanans in their 20s accounted for 948 cases of laboratory confirmed COVID-19. That’s 27% of all positive COVID-19 tests – more than any other age group. Thirty-somethings accounted for 16% of Montana cases and people in their 40s accounted for 12%.
Take action
Avoid suffering by reducing your risk of getting sick:
• Wear a mask or face covering indoors when not at home.
• Indoors and outdoors, maintain a distance of at least six feet between yourself and people who don’t live with you. If you can’t stay six feet apart, wear a mask.
• Wash your hands thoroughly and often. Use hand sanitizer when soap and water aren’t available.
• If you feel sick, stay home. Don’t go to work, don’t go out in public.
• Beware of celebrating with alcohol in any situation, as this can lead to opportunities for sharing coronavirus we might otherwise have avoided
Face coverings and distancing are necessary regardless of whether you are in a group of strangers or at a gathering of friends and family who don’t live with you. Young, fit Montanans must take precautions against COVID-19.
Dr. Chris Baumert is a family physician at RiverStone Health Clinics in Billings, Joliet and Bridger. He is a faculty member of the Montana Family Medicine Residency and can be reached at 406-247-3306.
