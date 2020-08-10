COVID-19 can clobber young adults

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If you enjoy exercise in Montana’s great outdoors, beware of COVID-19. As a hiker and bicyclist, I very much look forward to getting outside in the summer. This year, COVID-19 is keeping young, fit Montanans off their favorite trails and unable to do their usual workouts.

We’ve gotten the message that COVID-19 is hardest on elderly adults and people with preexisting health conditions. Healthy, young adults need to know that this virus can hurt us, too.

I’m 35 and I really don’t want to get this disease. I personally know Montanans around my age who have been sick with COVID-19 and haven’t been able to get outdoors for a month. These are people who were active with biking, climbing and strength training before they were infected with the new coronavirus. A month after their symptoms developed, they still can’t exercise as normal. They have significant fatigue and shortness of breath that doesn’t make them feel normal. They tell me this virus is much worse than the flu.

COVID-19 has also been fatal to U.S. children and adults of all ages. On July 26, a man in his 40s died of COVID-19 complications at his home in Yellowstone County. He was the youngest virus fatality reported to date in our county. The youngest Montanan to die in connection to COVID-19 was 30 years old, according to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.