COVID-19 testing helps protect us during pandemic

• Rapid antigen tests detect the presence of certain proteins on the surface of the COVID-19 virus. Results can be available in 15 minutes. This test is most sensitive within the first seven days after the patient develops symptoms.

Both tests are available at no charge to community members at the RiverStone Health drive-through testing site, 2173 Overland Ave. Our hours recently expanded. The site now is open 8:30 a.m. till 2:30 p.m. weekdays for testing on first-come, first-served basis for up to 210 people daily.

Tests are available for adults and children age 5 and older.

We now offer the rapid test to anyone who wants it, regardless of whether they have symptoms of COVID-19. People can be infected with this virus without showing symptoms.

At the testing site, both tests require the person being tested to twirl a swab the size of a Q-Tip about an inch inside one nostril and then the other for a few seconds.

For the Binax rapid test, the swab is then placed in a testing card. Those waiting for rapid test results will be directed to a designated parking area where a RiverStone Health staff member will inform them of their results in about 20 minutes.