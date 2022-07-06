COVID update, some counties should mask indoors

While it seems like many Montanans have moved on from the grim years of the pandemic, rising COVID cases indicate a need to return to indoor masking.

Last week there were 2,104 new cases reported for a total of 2,447 active cases, according to the most recent data from the Department of Health and Human Services. Active infections are likely much more prevalent as many positives derived from home tests go unreported.

There is an average of 298 cases being reported daily in the state.

Following the sweeping decrease of COVID cases last summer, Delta infections started climbing in late July 2021 and then skyrocketed at the end of January 2022. Days after Fourth of July of 2020 case numbers climbed, peaking in late November 2020.

Compared to this time last year, cases are up 501% and the state is smattered with high risk counties.

Yellowstone, Big Horn, Rosebud, Treasure, Stillwater, Carbon, Musselshell, Golden Valley, Park, Gallatin, Madison, Beaverhead, Jefferson, Silver Bow, Deer Lodge, Lewis and Clark, Cascade, Teton, Missoula and Mineral counties are considered high risk for severe disease.

Deaths related to COVID infections have tapered off throughout the state, with Yellowstone County reporting zero deaths over the last month for the first time since the pandemic began in March 2020, according to a press release from RiverStone Health.

Over the last seven days, there has been an average of 102 COVID patients hospitalized daily, a 589% increase from 10 weeks prior when hospitalizations were the lowest since the pandemic hit Montana.

Hospitalizations in the state are just on the cusp of spilling over into metrics that could indicate risk of a severe outbreak of infections. Over the last week, there have been 19.8 COVID hospital admissions for every 100,000 residents and 5% of all inpatient hospital beds are occupied by a COVID patient.