Cryotherapy: Cool trend or real science?

So, what exactly is cryotherapy? The word “cryo-“ comes from the Greek, meaning cold or icy, whereas, the word “therapy” simply refers to a medical treatment. Thus, cryotherapy is the use of very low temperatures as a form of medical treatment. Cyrotherapy can be used locally, as an ice pack on a recent injury or when liquid nitrogen is used to remove a wart, and it can be used on the whole body, such as when an athlete immerses into a freezing ice bath after a strenuous training session. Now at this point, one might be wondering, “Why in the world would someone dunk themselves into a freezing ice bath?” This is a very valid question, which leads to a little dive into understanding how cold impacts the human body and the respective research.

Cold can inﬂuence the body in many ways. The best way to understand this is to consider how all the hormones and biochemical processes going on continually within the body are simply responses to signals from the immediate environment. For example, a walk in the desert at mid-day when temperatures are over 110 degrees Fahrenheit will likely cause a person to sweat. This is the body realizing it is hot out, and in order to keep from overheating, sweat is created to cool down. Sweating is a way of transferring heat away from the body (via evaporation and convection). Likewise, when the body senses a dramatic drop in temperature it sends a signal to the brain, which in turn, tells muscles to start shivering. Shivering creates heat and keeps the vital organs warm. This is only one of the many mechanisms the body does in response to cold. Let’s look at the research to see what other things the body is capable at doing in response to freezing temperatures.