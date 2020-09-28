Deciding when to start hospice care

Caring for a loved one with a life-threatening illness is never easy. Hospice is specialized comfort care for those who typically have six months or less to live. While hospice care is often associated with cancer, all chronic illnesses such as COPD, heart failure and dementia reach a point when treatment is no longer wanted or effective.
Many patients and families wait until the final days or weeks to involve hospice. Starting hospice services earlier allows the hospice team to better manage symptoms, prevent crisis, and prevent unwanted trips to the emergency room. It also allows the team of doctors, nurses, social workers, chaplains, home health aides and volunteers to help along the journey. The team supports the physical, emotional, social and spiritual needs of patients and their families. Hospice care also includes medical equipment and assistive devices, like hospital beds and oxygen.
Often there are signs that your loved one is declining and may be eligible for hospice care. Those signs include:
- Frequent trips to the emergency room.
- A decline in the individual’s ability to care for themselves independently.
- Lack of desire to eat, unintentional weight loss, and recurrent infections.
Families frequently say they wish they would have discovered hospice sooner. Often those families feel marked improvements in the quality of life once they have someone to talk to, answer questions, teach caregiver techniques and help connect them to community resources. With help and advice from the hospice team, symptoms are often better managed at home, improving the patient’s quality of life.
Hospice is covered by Medicare, Medicaid and private health insurance. Under these insurance plans, families living in their home do not incur hospice care expenses.
Since grief is the natural reaction to a loss, hospice provides grief support to the primary caregiver and others from the start of hospice services. The primary caregiver, who may be a spouse, family member, or friend, receives support for more than a year after their loved one’s death. This support includes personal calls, mailings and support groups to help deal with the loss.
If you, or someone you love, is nearing the end of life or is considering stopping treatment for a terminal illness or chronic illness, hospice may be the right choice. Talk to your physician or a local hospice provider to discuss your circumstances. They may be able to direct you to the assistance you or your family needs.
Roxanne Allen, RN, certified hospice and palliative nurse, RiverStone Health Hospice supervisor, can be reached at Roxanne.all@riverstonehealth.org or 406.247.3257.
