Deciding when to start hospice care

Caring for a loved one with a life-threatening illness is never easy. Hospice is specialized comfort care for those who typically have six months or less to live. While hospice care is often associated with cancer, all chronic illnesses such as COPD, heart failure and dementia reach a point when treatment is no longer wanted or effective.

Many patients and families wait until the final days or weeks to involve hospice. Starting hospice services earlier allows the hospice team to better manage symptoms, prevent crisis, and prevent unwanted trips to the emergency room. It also allows the team of doctors, nurses, social workers, chaplains, home health aides and volunteers to help along the journey. The team supports the physical, emotional, social and spiritual needs of patients and their families. Hospice care also includes medical equipment and assistive devices, like hospital beds and oxygen.

Often there are signs that your loved one is declining and may be eligible for hospice care. Those signs include:

Frequent trips to the emergency room.

A decline in the individual’s ability to care for themselves independently.

Lack of desire to eat, unintentional weight loss, and recurrent infections.