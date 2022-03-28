Despite low births in 2021, Montana's population grew as more people moved in

Half of Montana’s counties reported more deaths than births in 2021, but overall the state experienced a population increase in the second year of the pandemic thanks in part to domestic migration, according to new data released from the U.S. Census Bureau.

There was a natural decrease of 1,520 residents in the state from 2020 to 2021 as deaths exceeded births for the second time in recorded history. From 2020 to 2021, 1,787 fewer births than deaths occurred in the state. And from 2019 to 2020, about 300 fewer babies were born.

Declining birth rates can negatively impact communities, especially as Montana leads the West in the "silver wave" as the state's population ages. A diminished work force and fewer consumers could spell future economic trouble, but despite the imbalance in natural population growth, overall there was an increase in Montana's population.

Over 21,000 Americans moved into Montana from April 1, 2020 to July 1, 2021. Montana was third in the nation for population growth while the U.S. experienced the lowest growth rate since the nation’s founding.

Much of the western part of the state saw gains of 1.6% or more from 2020 to 2021 while parts of eastern Montana lost 0.5% to 1.6% of its population.

Flathead County saw 4,337 individual instances of domestic migration, the highest increase in population in the state from April 2020 to July 2021. Gallatin, Yellowstone, Ravalli and Missoula counties followed.

Richland County saw the greatest decrease in population losing 208 residents. The county saw a natural change of 34 residents due to 165 reported births and 131 deaths in the first 15 months of the pandemic. Rosebud and Big Horn counties followed with the next most significant population losses of 205 and 167 respectively.

But when looking at growth as a percent of a population, an analysis by the Legislative Fiscal Division found that Gallatin County led the state with 5.8% population growth. Madison County followed with a 4.8% increase and is home to The Yellowstone Club, a private residential club know for attracting the elite to Big Sky. Those moving into Madison County had significantly larger incomes than the average taxpayer in the area, the analysis showed.

Flathead County, home to both Kalispell and Whitefish, saw a 4.5% increase in population.

The report also noted evidence that individuals who moved to Montana in 2019 had similar incomes in 2020, meaning that the migrants either found similar paying jobs or brought their jobs with them.

Nationwide, about 65% of counties saw an increase in domestic migration, with a shift from more populous counties to smaller ones, according to the report.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Build your health & fitness knowledge Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.