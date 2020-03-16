Deterring Teen E-cigarette Use

E-cigarette use has reached epidemic proportions among teens nationally and in Montana. The 2019 Montana Youth Risk Behavior Survey (YRBS) indicates nearly 60% of Yellowstone County high school students have tried e-cigarettes and 30% are current users. Among middle school students in Yellowstone County, 30% have tried e-cigarettes and 18% are current users.
RiverStone Health, through its tobacco prevention initiative, takes a three-fold approach to combat teen e-cigarette use.
Since last spring, nearly 4,000 students, teachers and parents in Yellowstone County have participated in interactive school talks delivered by RiverStone Health tobacco prevention specialists on the harmful health effects of vaping. The talks pay special attention to JUUL, one of the most popular teen brands, because one JUUL pod contains as much nicotine as an entire pack of cigarettes. The talks also focus on busting myths about e-cigarette usage, including the idea that e-cigarettes are just water and flavor. E-cigarettes actually produce an aerosol containing numerous ultrafine particles and chemicals that can lodge in the lungs.
Results from those talks during the 2018-2019 school year, indicate that 64% of the students changed at least one of their perceptions about e-cigarette use. Those insights included recognition of the ways tobacco companies target teens and the harmful health effects of nicotine addiction.
Last October, RiverStone Health, the Mental Health Center, and Yellowstone County school leaders met to discuss gaps in prevention, intervention, and enforcement of e-cigarette use in schools. The conversation led tobacco prevention staff to look for a supportive alternative to school suspension or other disciplinary action to deal with tobacco violations. Twice a month, the tobacco prevention specialists conduct one-day workshops using the American Lung Association’s INDEPTH, a program that stands for Intervention for Nicotine Dependence: Education, Prevention, Tobacco, and Health. Students caught with e-cigarettes or other tobacco products and who violate tobacco-free school policies, can opt to enroll in the six-hour INDEPTH education in place of a day’s suspension. The program focuses on the harm caused by e-cigarette use and nicotine addiction. Students also explore healthier alternatives and learn about resources such as My Quit, My Life, a Montana tobacco cessation program geared to teens.
The third effort to address tobacco use in Yellowstone County started years ago with school-based clubs called reACT (Against Corporate Tobacco). These youth led clubs are offered at all School District 2 middle schools along with Laurel and Shepherd middle schools and St. Francis Catholic School. The clubs encourage healthy lifestyles and rely on students to educate classmates about the harm caused by tobacco use. Funds provided by RiverStone Health’s Tobacco Prevention Program support a school-based leader, projects and events.
With teen vaping rising dramatically in recent years, much more need to be done to curb this epidemic.
Eden Sowards, CHES, a Prevention Health Specialist at RiverStone Health, can be reached at 406.247.3200 or eden.sow@riverstonehealth.org.