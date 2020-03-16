Deterring Teen E-cigarette Use

Last October, RiverStone Health, the Mental Health Center, and Yellowstone County school leaders met to discuss gaps in prevention, intervention, and enforcement of e-cigarette use in schools. The conversation led tobacco prevention staff to look for a supportive alternative to school suspension or other disciplinary action to deal with tobacco violations. Twice a month, the tobacco prevention specialists conduct one-day workshops using the American Lung Association’s INDEPTH, a program that stands for Intervention for Nicotine Dependence: Education, Prevention, Tobacco, and Health. Students caught with e-cigarettes or other tobacco products and who violate tobacco-free school policies, can opt to enroll in the six-hour INDEPTH education in place of a day’s suspension. The program focuses on the harm caused by e-cigarette use and nicotine addiction. Students also explore healthier alternatives and learn about resources such as My Quit, My Life, a Montana tobacco cessation program geared to teens.