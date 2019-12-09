Every 8 seconds someone in the world dies from diabetes complications. It affects people of all ages and backgrounds. Are your blood sugar levels too high? Could you have diabetes?
Prediabetes occurs when your sugar level in the blood is high but not high enough to have diagnosis of diabetes. It’s a warning sign that you’re teetering on the edge of diabetes. An estimated 84.1 million American adults have prediabetes and nine out of ten of them don’t know they have it. In Montana, nearly 280,000 adults have prediabetes. Having prediabetes increases your risk of diabetes, heart disease and stroke.
One risk factor is simply being over 45 years old. Some other factors you cannot change include having a family history of diabetes, history of heart disease, a woman with polycystic ovarian syndrome, or history of gestational diabetes during pregnancy. Belonging to a high-risk ethnic group like Native Americans, African Americans, Latinos, Asian American or Pacific Islanders also increases your risk of getting diabetes.
There are risk factors for diabetes that you can control. These include:
• Obesity
• Physical inactivity
• High blood pressure
• High cholesterol
• High blood sugars
• Smoking
Diabetes is a chronic condition that affects how our body uses sugars from food. Sugar, known as glucose is the energy source for your body. The symptoms of diabetes are frequent urination, extreme thirst, blurry vision, feeling hungry, tired, tingling pain or numbness in hands or feet, and cuts or bruises that are slow to heal. It’s important to have an annual check-up and blood test for glucose. If you think you have symptoms or are at risk of having diabetes, you can ask your healthcare provider to do an A1c test, a blood test that checks your average blood glucose levels over a three-month period.
Once diagnosed, consider life with diabetes a journey. Adopting healthy lifestyle habits is key to managing diabetes and reducing the risk of complications. Some changes may include limiting all sweets and sugary drinks, limiting portion sizes, eating three balanced meals a day, and increasing physical activity. When choosing an activity, find something you really enjoy doing, as you’ll be more likely to continue doing it.
Having diabetes increases your risk of heart disease, stroke, kidney failure, influenza, and pneumonia. It can also lead to complications such as blindness and amputations. Be sure to make quarterly appointments with your healthcare provider to discuss and make adjustments in your diabetes self-management plan as needed. You play the leading role in your diabetes journey, as self-care makes up more than 90 percent of the treatment for diabetes. Are you ready to take care of your health?
Here are more fast facts about diabetes: About 30.3 million Americans have diabetes. The cost of diabetes is $245 billion in lost work and wages and medical costs. In Montana, 77,000 people over the age of 18 were diagnosed with diabetes in 2018. These numbers continue to climb each year.