Do I really need a flu shot this fall?

In 2020, there were ZERO cases reported of influenza in Yellowstone County. Hooray, the flu is gone forever! Right?
Unfortunately, we won’t get away that easy. Influenza has been around since the 1500s or longer. It will likely be with us well into the future. In a typical year, anywhere from 9 million to 45 million people get sick from the flu in the United States, and it causes between 30,000 and 60,000 deaths.
What happened in 2020? It was not a typical year. Cities were on lockdown, masks were mandatory, toilet paper was the nation’s hottest commodity, and, suddenly, distilleries were in the hand sanitizer business. As painful and inconvenient as many of the mandates were, they led to something good: the absence of flu.
Like COVID-19, the flu is a respiratory illness and is spread in essentially the same way. Everyone wearing masks helped prevent COVID-19 from spreading and stopped the flu as well. The increased vigilance in hand hygiene was also a major factor in reducing flu cases.
What should we expect in 2021? Well, as we know, mask use has decreased dramatically. With the onset of flu season (which generally peaks from December to February), we are certain to see influenza make a return.
Combined with the current surge of COVID-19 in Yellowstone County, this could spell disaster for our healthcare facilities. They are already fully stressed. Another concern is that people will be infected with both the flu and COVID-19, which could quickly be fatal.
The best way to prevent becoming seriously ill from the flu is to get vaccinated. While the vaccine can’t provide 100% immunity, it does significantly reduce the odds of becoming seriously ill and lowers the risk of spreading it to others.
All flu vaccines are “quadrivalent,” which means that they protect against four strains of flu: influenza A (H1N1), influenza A (H3N2), and two influenza B viruses.
Flu vaccines have been around since the 1940s, and have been shown to be very safe. Common side effects from a flu shot include soreness, redness or swelling where the shot was given, headache, low-grade fever, nausea, muscle aches, and fatigue. These are signs that your immune system is responding to the vaccine, which is exactly what it should do. Life-threatening allergic reactions to flu shots are very rare.
We are all tired of hearing about sickness and fatalities in our communities, so let’s do our part and prevent it however we can. The flu shot will soon be available at most clinics and pharmacies, and many times is offered at low- or no-cost. It can be given at the same time as the COVID vaccine, and it is recommended for everyone age 6 months and older.
You can call the RiverStone Health Clinics (406-247-3350) or the RiverStone Health Immunizations clinic (406-247-3200) to make an appointment to get the flu vaccine.
We all want to return to “normal” life. The best way of doing that is to get vaccinated.
Kelly Gardner, RN, program manager for community health services at RiverStone Health, can be reached at 651-6435.