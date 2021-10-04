Do I really need a flu shot this fall?

In 2020, there were ZERO cases reported of influenza in Yellowstone County. Hooray, the flu is gone forever! Right?

Unfortunately, we won’t get away that easy. Influenza has been around since the 1500s or longer. It will likely be with us well into the future. In a typical year, anywhere from 9 million to 45 million people get sick from the flu in the United States, and it causes between 30,000 and 60,000 deaths.

What happened in 2020? It was not a typical year. Cities were on lockdown, masks were mandatory, toilet paper was the nation’s hottest commodity, and, suddenly, distilleries were in the hand sanitizer business. As painful and inconvenient as many of the mandates were, they led to something good: the absence of flu.

Like COVID-19, the flu is a respiratory illness and is spread in essentially the same way. Everyone wearing masks helped prevent COVID-19 from spreading and stopped the flu as well. The increased vigilance in hand hygiene was also a major factor in reducing flu cases.

What should we expect in 2021? Well, as we know, mask use has decreased dramatically. With the onset of flu season (which generally peaks from December to February), we are certain to see influenza make a return.