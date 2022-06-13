 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HEALTH MATTERS

Don’t let animal germs make you sick

Like humans, animals can be carriers of a host of diseases, and many can spread to people, causing severe illness. Let’s review how to prevent four of the more common zoonotic diseases seen by public health nurses.

Campylobacter — most often spreads to animals and people through the feces of infected animals, contaminated food or the environment. People can get infected if they don’t wash their hands after touching an animal or its feces, food, toys, habitats (including barns, pens, and cages) or equipment used around these animals, such as halters, chutes and trailers.

• Who is at risk: Anyone, but children younger than age 5, adults age 65 and older and people with weakened immune systems are more at risk for serious illness.

• Symptoms in people: Diarrhea (often bloody), fever, and abdominal cramps. The diarrhea may be accompanied by nausea and vomiting. Symptoms usually start within 2–5 days after infection and last about one week.

Orf virus — causes infections in sheep and goats. It may be called sore mouth. Goats are typically more severely affected than sheep. Animals spread Orf virus to each other through cuts or abrasions in the skin, typically during suckling. People get infected after touching an animal’s sores or any piece of equipment, such as a harness, that has touched an infected animal’s sores. Activities such as bottle or tube feeding, shearing animals or petting animals can cause infection. Animal bites can also cause infection.

• Who is at risk: Anyone, but people with weakened immune systems are at risk for developing more serious illness.

• Symptoms in people: Sores on the top layer of the skin, typically on the fingers, hands, or forearms. These sores may be painful and last up to two months. Other symptoms can include mild fever, fatigue or swelling of lymph nodes. Sores usually heal without scarring.

Salmonella — most often spreads to animals and people through the feces of infected animals, contaminated food or the environment. People can get infected if they don’t wash their hands after touching an animal or its feces, food, toys, habitats (including barns, pens, and cages) or equipment used around these animals.

• Who is at risk: Anyone, but children younger than 5 years old, adults 65 and older and people with weakened immune systems are more at risk for serious illness.

• Symptoms in people: Diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps. Symptoms usually start within six hours to four days after infection and last 4–7 days.

Giardia — a microscopic parasite that lives in the intestines of infected animals and people and is passed in feces. Outside the body, Giardia can sometimes survive for weeks or even months.

• Who is at risk: People in childcare settings; travelers within areas that have poor sanitation; backpackers or campers who drink untreated water from springs, lakes, or rivers; people who get their household water from a shallow well; people with weakened immune systems; people who have contact with infected animals or animal environments contaminated with feces.

• Symptoms in people: Diarrhea; gas; foul-smelling, greasy feces that can float; stomach cramps or pain; upset stomach or nausea; dehydration.

If you suspect that you or someone close to you has one of these diseases, make an appointment to see a health care provider right away for testing. If you have questions about these or other communicable diseases, call RiverStone Public Health at 406.651.6435.

Kelly Gardner mug

Gardner

Kelly Gardner, RN, is the manager for Communicable Disease Prevention at RiverStone Health.

