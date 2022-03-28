Early prenatal care gives babies best start on life

Pregnancy can be exciting, overwhelming or anything in between. In the clinic, expectant parents express all of these emotions.

What I find to be most heartwarming is that patients often have the same question: “What can I do to help my child be as healthy as possible?”

Often, this is the question that brings people in for their first medical visit to discuss pregnancy. Scheduling that first appointment can be scary, but creating a relationship with a medical provider is the first step towards health and safety for the whole family.

It’s best to establish a relationship with a medical provider before becoming pregnant or in early pregnancy. That allows us to identify and manage health risks and promote better outcomes for parent and child. It is never too early to share your plans to become pregnant with your healthcare provider. We can have meaningful conversations during a pregnancy planning visit or even as a part of a yearly wellness appointment.

These conversations are opportunities to learn the latest recommendations on appropriate vitamins, test for asymptomatic infections, review medications for pregnancy risks and have a dental check. Starting this conversation before pregnancy has been shown to reduce rates of pregnancy loss, infant death, birth defects and other complications. Even with unplanned pregnancy, talking to your doctor early can minimize the risk of complications. Here are a few of the reasons why planning results in healthier babies:

• A daily multivitamin with folic acid has significant benefits. Since 1998 when folic acid started regularly being added to U.S. cereal grains, certain newborn brain and spinal cord abnormalities have decreased by one third. Researchers believe that the number of these abnormalities could be cut in half if folic acid supplements were a part of every pregnancy.

• Sexually transmitted infections add risk to a pregnancy – even without producing symptoms. Testing before or early in pregnancy can detect these and other treatable conditions that could affect the pregnancy.

• Check in with your medical provider about any pre-existing health conditions. It is sometimes necessary to change or adjust medications to options that are safer during pregnancy.

• Discuss family health conditions or past pregnancy-related complications with your medical provider. This will lead to faster identification of high-risk pregnancies and allow consultation with specialists, if needed.

• Quitting smoking makes it easier to become pregnant and greatly decreases risk of pregnancy complications, such as low birth weight (200-500% more likely in smokers), cleft lip, miscarriage (20% more likely), or early delivery (up to 50% more likely). Early delivery is a leading cause of death, disability and disease in newborns.

Pregnancy is a wonderful journey that carries significant responsibility. Fortunately, that journey can be made easier by connecting with a trusted healthcare provider. For more information, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (cdc.gov) and the American Academy of Obstetrics and Gynecology (acog.org) websites.

Jameson Laub, DO, a family physician at RiverStone Health Clinic, provides prenatal and pediatric care and primary care for people of all ages. He can be reached at 406-247-3306.

