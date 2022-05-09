Ease into your spring outdoor activities

Spring has arrived with warmer, longer days that make us want to jump into outdoor activities.

An early season burst of enthusiasm may tempt you to overdo your workout. Instead, prepare yourself so you can stay healthy and injury free.

If your day is going to be spent working in the yard and getting it cleaned up from the long winter, think of that as an athletic event. Start by eating a nutritious meal to properly fuel yourself for the active day. Choose foods that will provide you with wholesome substance. For example: peanut butter on toast, oatmeal, bananas or a protein shake. There are some great recipes online. Try searching for pre- and post-workout meals.

Dress for the weather. In the Yellowstone Valley, one day can be sunny and 75 degrees; the next may be snowing and 25 degrees. Check the weather forecast, especially in the spring, and be prepared for whatever Mother Nature has in store when you venture outdoors.

Be aware of the heat and sun. Protect your exposed skin with sunscreen. Wear a hat, sunglasses and clothing that blocks the sun. The American Heart Association encourages exercising outdoors during the coolest part of the day – in the morning or evening – and avoiding afternoon heat.

Drink plenty of water before, during and after exercise. If you will be out 20 to 30 minutes or more, try to carry water or have access to water during the event or workout.

Warm up your body before exerting. Start with gentle movements, such as walking at a slow to moderate pace.

Listen to your body. If something is beginning to get sore, it’s time to take a break,

To help your muscles recover after a workout, the Mayo Clinic suggests eating carbohydrates and protein within two hours. Have a snack if your mealtime is more than two hours away. Good post-workout food choices include: yogurt and fruit, low-fat chocolate milk and pretzels and turkey on whole-grain bread with vegetables,

Many people start new sports during the spring and summer months. Before you head out to the softball field, the golf course or a new hiking/biking trail, consider these tips:

• Make sure you have the proper equipment and that it’s in good condition. The time for a bike tune up is before it breaks down on a 20-mile ride.

• Ease into activities that are new to you or that you haven’t done in months.

• Before you depart on a long bike ride or hike, let someone know where you are going and when you plan to return.

You may find that exercise is more fun with a friend or family member. Many people are more likely to stick with a sport or other activity when they have a partner with them. If you are starting a new sport, try to find an experienced person who can give you tips for getting started.

It’s important to find and participate in activities that are fun, bring you joy and improve your health. I truly enjoy biking, golfing and camping. These activities are easy on the joints. I find that all three are good for the mind and heart. Most importantly for me, my favorite activities can be done outdoors.

Ryan Braley, RiverStone Health Clinic wellness service manager, can be reached at 406-247-3339.

