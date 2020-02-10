Eastern Montana Community Health Center Partnership receives Montana Healthcare Foundation grant

The Eastern Montana Community Health Center in partnership with Rimrock in Billings announced they are working together to enhance substance use disorder treatment in eastern Montana and have received a two-year grant from the Montana Healthcare Foundation to “Strengthen Substance Use Disorder Crisis Response and Diversion in Frontier Counties in Eastern Montana,” a project to build on and enhance community partnerships to improve the behavioral health crisis response system in Eastern Montana.

The partnership was created through a collaboration between EMCMHC CEO Brenda Kneeland and Rimrock CEO Lenette Kosovich who bring over 25 years of combined experience in the treatment of addiction and mental illness.

The goal of the partnership is to offer a continuum of exceptional addiction and mental illness treatment for people in rural Eastern Montana, according to a press release from Rimrock.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The “Strengthening Crisis Response and Diversion in Frontier Counters in Eastern” project will allow law enforcement agencies in five counties in Eastern Montana to utilize technology to connect peer support specialists and licensed counselors to individuals in behavioral health crisis in real time.