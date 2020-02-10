Eliminating the spread of illness in day care centers

Illnesses like colds and the flu can spread easily among children in a day care center. While sharing is a good way for kids to learn social skills, it’s not always the best way to stay healthy. While there’s no foolproof way to avoid germs there are ways to help your child avoid an illness.

Colds and the flu are spread by “germs,” a nonmedical term for any organism that causes an infection. Coughing and sneezing can spread germs through the air, where others can inhale them. Those germs can also land on toys or other objects that children touch. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates 80 percent of infectious diseases are spread by touch.

Frequent and thorough handwashing is the single most important way to stop the spread of colds and flu. Licensed child care facilities are required to ensure that children wash their hands before eating, before participating in food preparation activities and after using the toilet. Parents can encourage the same habits at home.

Child care staff are also required to wash their hands frequently throughout the day. Licensed child care centers must also keep floors, walls, sinks, toilets and other equipment clean. Table tops and toys must be cleaned and sanitized regularly to help eliminate germs. Parents can apply the same good practice at home, especially when a family member is sick.