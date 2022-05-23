Enjoy Montana outdoors, but don’t fry your skin

May is great month to be outdoors. Not coincidentally, it’s also the month that the National Council on Skin Cancer Prevention observes Don’t Fry Day. Pun intended. The slogan for this year’s Don’t Fry Day on May 27 is, Slip, Slop, Slap and Wrap. Slip on a shirt, slop on broad-spectrum sunscreen of SPF 30 or higher, slap on a hat and wrap on sunglasses. Too much exposure to the sun’s UV rays can cause skin cancer.

Skin cancer is the most common cancer in the United States. More people in the United States will get skin cancer this year than breast, prostate, lung and colon cancers combined. In Montana, melanoma is the fifth most common type of cancer, about 27 cases per 100,000. Montana has the seventh highest rate of melanoma among the 50 states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Risk factors for skin cancer include:

• Skin that burns, freckles, reddens easily or becomes painful in the sun.

• Certain types of moles or a large number of moles.

• Personal or family history of skin cancer.

• Older age.

No matter how light or dark your skin is, you can still be diagnosed with skin cancer. Infants should not be exposed to the sun for the first six months of their lives. Seniors are at risk because as we age, our skin becomes more fragile.

There are three common types of skin cancer. Basal and squamous cell carcinomas are the two most common. Melanoma is least common and more dangerous because of its ability to spread to other organs more rapidly if not treated at an early stage.

Watch for warning signs of skin cancer that might include moles that are not symmetrical in shape or have irregular or jagged borders. Is the color uneven? Look at the diameter. Is the spot or mole larger than the size of a pea? Has the mole or spot changed during the past few weeks or months? You should speak with your doctor about these concerns and any sores that do not heal, new growths and changes to any old growths.

Even if you do not have any of the risk factors listed above, reducing your exposure to ultraviolet rays can help keep your skin healthy and lower your chances of getting cancer. Protecting your skin is important all year, not just in the summer. UV rays can reach you on cloudy and cool days and they can reflect off of many surfaces like snow, water, cement and sand. UV rays are strongest between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Tanning outdoors or indoors does not support healthy skin. Indoor tanning exposes users to high levels of UV rays and can cause skin cancer, cataracts and cancers of the eye. Any change in the skin color after UV exposure, tanning or a burn, is a sign of injury to the skin – not of healthy skin. U.S. emergency rooms see more than 3,000 people each year for tanning accidents and burns.

Consider these CDC recommendations:

• Stay in the shade

• Wear clothing that covers your arms and legs

• Wear a wide-brimmed hat

• Wear sunglasses that wrap around and block UVA rays

• Use a broad-spectrum sunscreen with a sun protection factor of 30 or higher

Let us all go out and enjoy No Fry Day safely.

Sheri Pope, a prevention health specialist RiverStone Health, can be reached at 406-247-3215 or by email at Sheri.pop@riverstonehealth.org.

