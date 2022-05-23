 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HEALTH MATTERS

Enjoy Montana outdoors, but don’t fry your skin

  • 0

May is great month to be outdoors. Not coincidentally, it’s also the month that the National Council on Skin Cancer Prevention observes Don’t Fry Day. Pun intended. The slogan for this year’s Don’t Fry Day on May 27 is, Slip, Slop, Slap and Wrap. Slip on a shirt, slop on broad-spectrum sunscreen of SPF 30 or higher, slap on a hat and wrap on sunglasses. Too much exposure to the sun’s UV rays can cause skin cancer.

Skin cancer is the most common cancer in the United States. More people in the United States will get skin cancer this year than breast, prostate, lung and colon cancers combined. In Montana, melanoma is the fifth most common type of cancer, about 27 cases per 100,000. Montana has the seventh highest rate of melanoma among the 50 states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Risk factors for skin cancer include:

• Skin that burns, freckles, reddens easily or becomes painful in the sun.

• Certain types of moles or a large number of moles.

People are also reading…

• Personal or family history of skin cancer.

• Older age.

No matter how light or dark your skin is, you can still be diagnosed with skin cancer. Infants should not be exposed to the sun for the first six months of their lives. Seniors are at risk because as we age, our skin becomes more fragile.

There are three common types of skin cancer. Basal and squamous cell carcinomas are the two most common. Melanoma is least common and more dangerous because of its ability to spread to other organs more rapidly if not treated at an early stage.

Watch for warning signs of skin cancer that might include moles that are not symmetrical in shape or have irregular or jagged borders. Is the color uneven? Look at the diameter. Is the spot or mole larger than the size of a pea? Has the mole or spot changed during the past few weeks or months? You should speak with your doctor about these concerns and any sores that do not heal, new growths and changes to any old growths.

Even if you do not have any of the risk factors listed above, reducing your exposure to ultraviolet rays can help keep your skin healthy and lower your chances of getting cancer. Protecting your skin is important all year, not just in the summer. UV rays can reach you on cloudy and cool days and they can reflect off of many surfaces like snow, water, cement and sand. UV rays are strongest between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Tanning outdoors or indoors does not support healthy skin. Indoor tanning exposes users to high levels of UV rays and can cause skin cancer, cataracts and cancers of the eye. Any change in the skin color after UV exposure, tanning or a burn, is a sign of injury to the skin – not of healthy skin. U.S. emergency rooms see more than 3,000 people each year for tanning accidents and burns.

Consider these CDC recommendations:

• Stay in the shade

• Wear clothing that covers your arms and legs

• Wear a wide-brimmed hat

• Wear sunglasses that wrap around and block UVA rays

• Use a broad-spectrum sunscreen with a sun protection factor of 30 or higher

Let us all go out and enjoy No Fry Day safely.

Sheri Pope

Pope

 Courtesy photo

Sheri Pope, a prevention health specialist RiverStone Health, can be reached at 406-247-3215 or by email at Sheri.pop@riverstonehealth.org.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lockwood Clinic open for business

Lockwood Clinic open for business

SCL Health Medical Group has opened the first primary care clinic in Lockwood, serving the 8,000 people who live there. The facility is located on the Lockwood Schools campus. 

Jill Biden, Selena Gomez lead talk on youth mental health

Jill Biden, Selena Gomez lead talk on youth mental health

Selena Gomez joined first lady Jill Biden and U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy at the White House on Wednesday for a conversation about youth mental health. The singer/actor has been public about her own struggles. In 2020, Gomez revealed that she had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder. Gomez, Biden and Murthy held a conversation with a group of young people who shared how they had improved their own mental health. The strategies they shared ranged from finding a therapist to using baking as a way to encourage conversation with others. Biden praised the courage she said it took for them to come forward.

78,000 pounds of infant formula arrives in US

78,000 pounds of infant formula arrives in US

A military plane carrying enough specialty infant formula for more than half a million baby bottles arrived Sunday in Indianapolis. It's the first of several flights expected from Europe aimed at relieving a shortage that has sent parents scrambling to find enough to feed their children. President Joe Biden authorized the use of Air Force planes for the effort, dubbed “Operation Fly Formula,” because no commercial flights were available. The nationwide shortage of formula follows the closure of the largest domestic manufacturing plant in Michigan in February due to safety issues.

How to pack the first aid kit you need

How to pack the first aid kit you need

Whether it’s minor annoyances like scraped knees, ankle sprains, nagging blisters and seasonal allergies or more major medical issues like large lacerations, broken bones, dehydration or worse, we should be prepared.

Student protest as discontent rises over China's zero-COVID

Student protest as discontent rises over China's zero-COVID

Administrators at an elite Beijing university have backed down from plans to further tighten pandemic restrictions on students as part of China’s “zero-COVID” strategy after a weekend protest at the school. Graduate students at Peking University staged the rare, but peaceful protest Sunday over the school’s decision to erect a sheet-metal wall to keep them further sequestered on campus. A citywide lockdown in Shanghai and expanded restrictions in Beijing in recent weeks have raised questions about the economic and human costs of China’s strict virus controls. The ruling Communist Party has trumpeted its approach as a success compared to other major nations with much higher death tolls.

Watch Now: Related Video

Survey: Adults only feel mentally and physically well 47% of the time

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News