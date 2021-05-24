Essentials for your family’s first aid kit

Before heading into Montana’s great outdoors this summer, make sure to be prepared with a well-stocked first aid kit. Pre-made, store-bought first aid kits are a good start but typically lack many essential items, so I have prepared a shopping list to help complete your very own first aid kit.
First, find a large, sturdy container, small duffle bag or backpack, or even a large, sealable plastic bag to hold all your items. Let’s start with essentials:
- A first-aid manual: To know how to use the contents of your kit.
- Adhesive bandages of assorted sizes: To cover minor cuts and scrapes.
- Triangular bandages and safety pins: To wrap injuries and make an arm sling. Secure with safety pins.
- Assorted sizes of gauze pads and rolls: To dress cuts and scrapes.
- Adhesive tape or bandages: To hold gauze in place when dressing large wounds.
- Sterile scissors: To cut tape, gauze, clothes, etc.
- Latex-free gloves: To reduce the risk of infection when treating wounds.
- Instant cold compress: For sprains, aches, and sore joints.
- Antiseptic wet wipes: For cleaning hands and wounds.
These extra items come in handy:
- Water bottle: To clean wounds and stay hydrated. Make sure it is filled before every outing. It is also a good idea to keep a gallon container of water stored in your car.
- Bug spray: To ward off bug bites that can turn into infected wounds from itching and scratching. Prevention is key. Make sure to have at least 30% DEET in your bug repellent.
- Sunscreen: Make sure you have plenty of SPF 30 and be mindful to protect your ears and neck. Lip balm with SPF protects your lips from sunburns.
- Allergy medicine (Benadryl): To treat insect bites, hives or other allergic reactions as well as nausea. This may be the most important medication in your kit.
- Pain medicines: Acetaminophen (Tylenol) and ibuprofen are great. Aspirin is also great, but read the warnings, especially for children.
- Numbing spray: For relief from burns, cuts/scrapes
- Nausea medicine (Dramamine): Similar to Benadryl, but less drowsiness.
- Steroid ointment (hydrocortisone): To treat insect bites, poison ivy, etc. Stopping the itch, reduces scratching and the risk of infections.
- Afrin nasal spray: Great for treatment of nosebleeds, not recommended for congestion.
- EpiPen: If you have severe anaphylactic allergies, ask for an extra prescription from your doctor to keep in your first aid kit. Store in an outside pocket of your kit or backpack for easy access.
- Inhaler: For asthmatics in the family, make sure to have an extra inhaler.
- Tweezers and magnifying glass: To remove splinters and other foreign objects (e.g. fishhooks, bugs from ears). Do not use tweezers to remove a tick. This can leave the tick’s head behind. Instead, use a firm plastic card such as an ID or credit card to scrape the tick off.
- Alcohol swabs: To sterilize your first aid instruments.
- Feminine hygiene products: Very helpful for treatment of bleeds. Pads are great for wounds; tampons work for nosebleeds.
- Splints: To keep an injured arm, leg or finger from moving.
- Hard candies and sweet drinks: To treat low blood sugars and dehydration – or to bribe a tired and hungry child.
You should always call 911 in a medical emergency. Think of your first-aid kit as your family’s first responder. Adults and older children should be aware of your kit’s contents and how to use them. After each use, make sure to restock items. Every six months, check and replace medications that have expired. If you have younger children who cannot take pills, have a bottle of liquid medicine on hand.
The American Red Cross recommends keeping a first aid kit in your home and another in your car. It’s also a good idea to travel with a blanket, nonperishable food and a flashlight with batteries.
Dr. Shaleen Doctor, who practices family medicine at RiverStone Health Clinic, can be reached at 406-247-3306.