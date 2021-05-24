Essentials for your family’s first aid kit

Before heading into Montana’s great outdoors this summer, make sure to be prepared with a well-stocked first aid kit. Pre-made, store-bought first aid kits are a good start but typically lack many essential items, so I have prepared a shopping list to help complete your very own first aid kit.

First, find a large, sturdy container, small duffle bag or backpack, or even a large, sealable plastic bag to hold all your items. Let’s start with essentials: