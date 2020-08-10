Fall is the time for Medicare pre-enrollment

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Even during a pandemic, the Annual Enrollment Period for Medicare Prescription and Medicare Advantage plans is Oct. 15th to Dec. 7th. It is time to start the pre-enrollment process!

October 1 is the first day that the Medicare D and Medicare Advantage plans can begin to advertise the new plans for 2021. Beginning in October the plan you are enrolled in will send out information regarding the plan’s benefit for 2021. If you are happy with your plan, you follow the instruction in the packet to keep the plan—you generally don’t have to do anything to remain in your current plan. But remember to check your plan carefully each year! Last year local SHIP counselors helped 511 folks in Yellowstone County change their plans and saved them over $700,000 in copay costs for 2020. The local SHIP counselors will be providing a limited number of one-on-one counseling sessions to help you identify your drug plan options from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7. In Yellowstone County call 406-259-5212 now to begin the 2021 review process. Call 1-800-551-3191 to reach a SHIP counselor in other areas.

Why do I have to keep checking my Medicare D and Medicare Advantages plan every year?