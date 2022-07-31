Financial strife closes 7 nursing homes, state officials decline pleas for short term funding

Sometimes the tears win when Paula Small-Plenty talks about the closure of Big Horn Senior Living. Every single one of her residents are Big Horn County locals, but since the decision was made to close, the administrator has been frantically looking for their new homes, sometimes hundreds of miles away.

She’s made calls to nursing homes as far away as Wolf Point, a 267 mile trek from Hardin.

The senior living complex is one of about seven skilled nursing facilities in the state that have closed in 2022 due to anemic Medicaid reimbursement rates, staffing, wage pressures and inflation. Among the closures was Mountainview in Ronan. The 20 bed facility was 90% full and had a five-star rating from CMS. Now the facility is gone.

Others include Valley View Estates in Hamilton, Bridger Rehab and Care Center in Bozeman, Hillside Health and Rehab in Missoula, Cedar Wood Villa in Red Lodge and Hi-Line Retirement in Malta, which switched from a nursing home to an assisted living facility.

The closures have not come as a surprise. Skilled nursing facility administrators and leaders in the industry have relentlessly contacted and met with the Department of Public Health and Human Services and the Governor’s Office ever since the COVID-19 emergency funding ran out in Oct. 2021.

Through all the panicked conversations, the state has remained consistent in their argument that a cultural shift has gushed over America as more decide to age at home.

Low occupancy has afflicted nursing homes across the country, but at a much slower rate than presently. This is true in Montana as well.

As nursing home residents bore the early brunt of COVID deaths and families were barred from visiting, many removed their loved ones from the congregate settings.

But also playing into the low number of residents is a staffing shortage that can only be remedied, at this time, by taking on expensive traveling nurses. Because of the inadequate staff, and the financial squeeze from travelers, facilities have been forced to limit the number of residents, turning away people who need care.

Despite these factors, DPHHS Director Adam Meier and the Governor Greg Gianforte’s Office continue to point to the declining census, which has trickled downward for decades as the cause of nursing home's woes and not inadequate funding.

The slow decline is real and was expected given expanded in-home services and increased availability of assisted living. Facilities were able to manage the changing landscape — until COVID hit. Staggering cost increases, and labor challenges hit without comparable increases to Medicaid rates, which covers the broad majority of nursing home residents in Montana.

Meier said that the existing nursing home model is unsustainable, especially with low occupancy at rural facilities, adding that it's not practical to keep some rural facilities running.

From DPHHS’s perspective, there are no funds available to help nursing homes make ends meet during the current financial crisis.

However, the legislature appropriated enough funding to cover 956,814 Medicaid days of care in fiscal year 2022 and a similar amount in 2023, according to Rose Hughes, executive director of Montana Health Care Association. The number of days that are actually used usually come to about 700,000.

“There is clearly unspent nursing home funding. And there will be similar unspent nursing home funding in the fiscal year 2023, which just started,” Hughes said in an email. “The Department's Budget Status Report for May 2022 projected about a $30 million funding surplus in the nursing home part of the budget. It appears the money is being spent elsewhere but could clearly have been spent to help the nursing homes and prevent closures.”

The cost issue

A Myers & Stauffer analysis of nursing home costs and rates for fiscal year 2021 showed that the cost of care for nursing homes was $277.93 per resident, per day. A year later, the average per diem rate was set at $212.57, $65 per day less than the cost of care a year ago.

At Big Horn Senior Living, the daily Medicaid rate at the facility was set at $214.13 per resident, per day for fiscal year 2023. But a cost versus rate analysis for fiscal year 2021 showed that the per diem cost for every resident was $467 for every day at the facility. That accounts for a loss of $240.80 per day, per resident.

“We have great longevity with employees here,” said Small-Plenty, her voice quacking through tears. “We’ve tried so hard to make it a nice place to work and a nice place to live. And we’re giving it all up.”

When asked about what the state is doing to help the situation, representatives at DPHHS and the Governor’s Office pointed to the provider rate study that will eventually demonstrate the extent of the deficit.

“(The provider rate study) has included prioritizing nursing facilities…exploring ways to support nursing home facilities with long-term care modernization efforts, and providing technical assistance on developing sustainable business models,” said Brooke Stroyke, press secretary for the governor.

In a January interview with DPHHS, Meier said the department was working to develop a more sustainable model. At the time, nursing home administrators were sounding the alarm bells on the financial crisis, saying that many facilities only had enough cash to cover a few more months of operations.

In a July 2022 interview with the Gazette DPHHS officials had not made any progress on a new and improved financial model.

“Some facilities will close,” Meier said, adding that there is room at urban facilities to absorb displaced residents, increasing occupancy across the board.

Meier also suggested some residents are fit for assisted living or in-home care, neither of which are covered by Medicaid.

The ideology perpetuates the sense that nursing homes are last-stop living arrangements for the most frail in society.

Provider rate study

As for the provider rate study, which has addressed Medicaid waiver programs but not nursing homes at this point, has shown that Medicaid payments when compared to cost of care would require $87 million to correct, according to Hughes.

Of the estimated total cost, the state would be responsible for $27 million with the rest being covered by federal funds.

In July, Meier acknowledged that the Medicaid rate needs to be adjusted at the 2023 legislative session, but said that there are no funds available to support nursing homes in the short term.

When asked why nursing homes weren’t given short term support following desperate pleas from administrators for financial help, the Governor’s Office pointed to House Bill 632, which allocates American Rescue Plan Act funds to industries throughout the state. In the bill, $15 million was allocated to nursing homes and facilities with swing beds.

The $15 million allocation replaced COVID emergency payments in 2021 that increased the daily Medicaid rate by $40 a day. It was Hughes understanding that the $15 million could not be applied to anything besides similar supplemental payments.

Once the $15 million was gone, the bill language stated that “it is the intent of the legislature that no additional supplemental funds be allocated to nursing homes and facilities with hospital-based swing beds.”

Because of the bill, Meier said, there are no more funds available to go to nursing homes.

There is no doubt that more facilities will close before any action is taken, Hughes said.

“There is a total lack of compassion. No regard for the human impact,” Hughes said about the state’s response to nursing home closures. “There is no universe where elderly people want to move away. They need their care close to home, close to their families.”