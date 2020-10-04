Flu shots crucial in COVID-19 pandemic year

For the upcoming influenza season, influenza vaccination is of paramount importance. This year with COVID-19 circulating at the same time as influenza, it may be difficult to tell the difference between the two. Some symptoms of influenza and COVID-19 are similar and, though information is limited, it is possible to be infected with both at the same time.

There is currently no vaccine available to prevent COVID-19.

Testing can determine if a person has COVID-19 or influenza. It is important to take every precaution and prevention method available this season to prevent respiratory illnesses.

Influenza (often called “the flu”) is an upper respiratory illness that causes fever, chills, body aches, headache, fatigue, cough, sore throat, and runny nose. Influenza season in the U.S. is usually from late fall through early to mid-spring. In Montana, our flu season typically peaks in February.

Most people who get the flu will recover without serious complications. However, influenza can cause serious illness, hospitalization and even death in some individuals.

We can all be thankful that influenza vaccines are available because they are the best protection against influenza that we have.