Flu shots crucial in COVID-19 pandemic year

For the upcoming influenza season, influenza vaccination is of paramount importance. This year with COVID-19 circulating at the same time as influenza, it may be difficult to tell the difference between the two. Some symptoms of influenza and COVID-19 are similar and, though information is limited, it is possible to be infected with both at the same time.
There is currently no vaccine available to prevent COVID-19.
Testing can determine if a person has COVID-19 or influenza. It is important to take every precaution and prevention method available this season to prevent respiratory illnesses.
Influenza (often called “the flu”) is an upper respiratory illness that causes fever, chills, body aches, headache, fatigue, cough, sore throat, and runny nose. Influenza season in the U.S. is usually from late fall through early to mid-spring. In Montana, our flu season typically peaks in February.
Most people who get the flu will recover without serious complications. However, influenza can cause serious illness, hospitalization and even death in some individuals.
We can all be thankful that influenza vaccines are available because they are the best protection against influenza that we have.
Annual influenza immunization is recommended for nearly everyone older than six months of age. Influenza vaccine will protect most people from getting the flu. Those who have been vaccinated and contract the flu are likely to have a milder case than if they had not been vaccinated.
Influenza vaccine formulated for the 2020-2021 season is currently being distributed. Manufacturers supplying flu vaccine in the United States project they will have more than 194 million doses available, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s 20 million doses more than the 175-million-dose record set last flu season.
There will be ample supply of vaccine and it’s time to get immunized. Immunizations are available through your primary care provider, at RiverStone Health and other venues so don’t delay. Appointments for flu shots at the RiverStone Health Immunization Clinic may be made by calling 247-3382 Monday through Friday.
This year prevention is key. To prevent respiratory illnesses: cover your cough and sneezes, stay home if you’re sick, wash your hands, wear a mask, maintain a distance of six feet from others and get immunized for influenza.
Kim Bailey, BSN, RN, is a public health nurse and the communicable disease program manager at RiverStone Health. She can be reached at 406-651-6435.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.