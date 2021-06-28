Food safety in Montana’s great outdoors

Food is a big part of many summer events in Montana’s great outdoors. Your RiverStone Health sanitarians in Yellowstone County are on the lookout for food safety hazards when we inspect food sold or served to the public at outdoor markets and events. Don’t let a foodborne illness ruin your patio party. Take tips from professional sanitarians and avoid these top five risk factors for foodborne illness.
Dangerous temperatures
Up to 90% of all food poisoning cases occur when potentially hazardous foods are not held at proper temperatures, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Keep hot foods hot, and cold foods cold. For example, if you are hosting a backyard BBQ, don’t let those cooked hamburgers sit out. Place them in the oven or in an electric roaster to keep hot after grilling. If you are taking some sandwiches or salads for a hike, make sure you refrigerate or freeze the food overnight, and pack with cold packs or frozen drinks the next day.
Defrosting food is also risky, so don’t set that frozen meat out on the counter overnight. Defrost food under cool, running water or in the refrigerator.
Improper cooking
The Food and Drug Administration has established a minimum internal temperature for cooked foods. Use a food probe thermometer and check the internal temperature of that chicken, burger, or fish on the grill before serving to your friends and family. Fish should reach a temperature of 145 degrees, burger 155 degrees, and chicken 165 degrees.
Throw out food that has been out of temperature for longer than four hours.
Contaminated utensils
Contaminated utensils and equipment can lead to cross contamination of food. Use different knives, utensils, and cutting boards when preparing food that needs to be cooked to different temperatures. For example, use one knife and cutting board for fruits and vegetables. Use a different set for raw meats. Wash tools often. When in doubt if it has been used, give it another wash.
Summertime pests can also contaminate your food. Store food off the ground so that flies, mice and other pests don’t get to it. Provide trash cans and pick up trash often to avoid attracting bugs and vermin.
Poor health and hygiene
Proper handwashing and good health are important when preparing or purchasing food. Look for food workers at outdoor events who are wearing gloves and not touching food with their bare hands. If preparing food for your own event, remember to wash your hands often, and don’t volunteer to grill at the block party if you are not feeling well.
Avoid smoking, eating, or drinking while handling food for other people. Make sure your hair can’t get into food. Tie your hair back or wear a ball cap.
Unsafe sources
Does that food truck or stand look a little sketchy? Remember that retail food providers in Montana are required to be inspected and licensed. If you are unsure about a food vendor, don’t purchase from them, or ask to see their retail license.
RiverStone Health sanitarians inspect large summertime outdoor food events, like MontanaFair and Brews & BBQ. MontanaFair averages around 227,000 visitors each year, which means a lot of food is being prepared, sold and consumed. Our mission is to make sure the public is kept safe from foodborne illnesses, that food vendors are educated on food safety, and that safe food is being provided.
Be aware of the top risk factors for foodborne illness so you can have a safer, healthier and happier summer.
Kira Flagstead, a registered sanitarian at RiverStone Health Services, can be reached at 406-256-2770.