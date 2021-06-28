Food safety in Montana’s great outdoors

Food is a big part of many summer events in Montana’s great outdoors. Your RiverStone Health sanitarians in Yellowstone County are on the lookout for food safety hazards when we inspect food sold or served to the public at outdoor markets and events. Don’t let a foodborne illness ruin your patio party. Take tips from professional sanitarians and avoid these top five risk factors for foodborne illness.

Dangerous temperatures

Up to 90% of all food poisoning cases occur when potentially hazardous foods are not held at proper temperatures, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Keep hot foods hot, and cold foods cold. For example, if you are hosting a backyard BBQ, don’t let those cooked hamburgers sit out. Place them in the oven or in an electric roaster to keep hot after grilling. If you are taking some sandwiches or salads for a hike, make sure you refrigerate or freeze the food overnight, and pack with cold packs or frozen drinks the next day.

Defrosting food is also risky, so don’t set that frozen meat out on the counter overnight. Defrost food under cool, running water or in the refrigerator.

Improper cooking