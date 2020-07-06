Free memory screenings available

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America is providing free, confidential memory screenings digitally through its National Memory Screening Program every Monday and Wednesday starting July 8. Screenings will be conducted one-on-one through secure video conference in real-time.

The free program is open to everyone. There are no minimum age or insurance requirements.

Memory screenings are simple, quick and noninvasive, and consist of a series of questions to gauge memory, language, thinking skills and other intellectual functions. The memory screening takes approximately 10-15 minutes and is confidential.

Results are not a diagnosis, but a memory screening can suggest if someone should see a physician for a full evaluation. Often, memory problems can be caused by treatable or curable conditions, such as a vitamin deficiency or thyroid problem. If the memory problems are the result of something such as Alzheimer’s disease, early detection can enable the person to begin medications sooner, participate in a clinical trial and take a more active role in developing their care plan.

A computer, smartphone or tablet containing a webcam is needed to participate in the screening program. Appointments are required and scheduled on a first come, first served basis. To schedule a screening, call the AFA at 866-232-8484.

