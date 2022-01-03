Free yourself from tobacco and nicotine in 2022

Many people make New Year’s resolutions to improve their lives. You might decide to eat healthier food, lose weight or get more sleep.
If you use cigarettes, smokeless tobacco, e-cigarettes or any other nicotine product, choosing the New Year as a time to quit is one of the best resolutions you can make. Everyone has their own reasons for quitting tobacco products. Maybe you want to be healthier, save money or protect your family’s health.
Quitting cold turkey is not a very effective way to quit tobacco. The majority of people need support and structure to help create new, healthier behaviors. For many, it will take several attempts to quit tobacco and that’s OK. People who use the Montana Tobacco Quit Line are 7 to 10 times more likely to quit tobacco for good, compared to those who do not utilize this service.
For those motivated to quit, contacting the Montana Tobacco Quit Line could be the first step to break free from tobacco. There are several programs available to make quitting easier for Montanans:
• Montana Tobacco Quit Line: A free service for any Montana resident regardless of insurance. Call 1-800-QUIT- NOW to be connected to a free coach. You will receive up to five calls or chats, eight weeks of Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT), and reduced cost prescription cessation medication.
• My Life, My Quit (teens 12-17 years old): This free texting program helps teens quit smoking, chewing, and vaping more conveniently. Enrollment is confidential and teens receive specially trained coaches to work with youth to create a personalized quit plan. Nicotine Replacement Therapy is not approved for those under 18. Text “Start my quit” to 36072.
• Young Adult Program (18-24 years old): Young adults can access up to five live coaching sessions by text, online chat or by phone. Text 36072 to connect with a live coach.
• American Indian Commercial Tobacco Program: This program offers a culturally sensitive option for American Indians looking to quit commercial tobacco products. They can connect with an American Indian coach via phone (1-855-524-7848) to receive free personalized quit plans, 10 follow-up calls, free Nicotine Replacement Therapy, and reduced cost cessation medication by prescription.
• Pregnancy Program: To ensure a healthier mom and baby, the pregnancy program through the Montana Tobacco Quit Line offers additional incentives, such as nine free coaching calls, a total of 12 weeks of nicotine replacement therapy and cash incentives for completing sessions.
As you prepare to quit, think about your own reasons for quitting. Remind yourself of them every day. They can inspire you to stop for good. Whatever your reasons, you will be amazed at all the ways your life will improve when you become tobacco free.
If you or someone you know needs help to quit tobacco products, call the Montana Tobacco Quit Line at 1-800-QUIT-NOW or visit online to be connected to the program that best fits your needs.
Eden Sowards, CHES, prevention health specialist at RiverStone Health, can be reached at 406-247-3200 or eden.sow@riverstonehealth.org.