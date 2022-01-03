Free yourself from tobacco and nicotine in 2022

Many people make New Year’s resolutions to improve their lives. You might decide to eat healthier food, lose weight or get more sleep.

If you use cigarettes, smokeless tobacco, e-cigarettes or any other nicotine product, choosing the New Year as a time to quit is one of the best resolutions you can make. Everyone has their own reasons for quitting tobacco products. Maybe you want to be healthier, save money or protect your family’s health.

Quitting cold turkey is not a very effective way to quit tobacco. The majority of people need support and structure to help create new, healthier behaviors. For many, it will take several attempts to quit tobacco and that’s OK. People who use the Montana Tobacco Quit Line are 7 to 10 times more likely to quit tobacco for good, compared to those who do not utilize this service.

For those motivated to quit, contacting the Montana Tobacco Quit Line could be the first step to break free from tobacco. There are several programs available to make quitting easier for Montanans: