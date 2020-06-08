Gardeners’ Market offers safe shopping tips

Healthy By Design Gardeners’ Market at South Park connects backyard growers to shoppers eager to buy fresh, local produce and other foods at affordable prices. The weekly market, Thursdays from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., starts on June 11. Early in the growing season, the market offers onions and leafy greens, such as lettuce, kale and beet greens for salads. Tomatoes, corn and loads of other vegetables come later in the season.
The market will look a little different this year. Vendors and customers will take measures to ensure the health and safety for everyone who attends. Special markers will be set up throughout the event to help non-family members remain six feet apart. Staff and vendors will wear masks and customers are encouraged to do the same.
This season we will ask customers to shop with their eyes only and leave the produce handling to the vendors. The vendors will pick up the produce and bag it for you. Please leave your reusable bags at home. Vendors will supply bags.
Market staff will use the most up-to-date guidance from RiverStone Health, the Unified Health Command and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, to ensure that proper sanitizing and distancing practices are in place. Most importantly, we ask anyone who is ill to stay home.
When the weather is nice, there isn’t a better time to be at South Park. The market usually offers a variety of activities for all ages. This year, the activities will be available to take and complete at home, which will avoid people gathering too closely together.
At some point, we will again have live music, activities and special events. But for now, we are asking all customers to limit their time at the market to vendor purchases only.
Eating five servings of fruits and vegetables is important for everyone and we want to see you at the market. However, if you are a senior, or are vulnerable because of health issues, please consider asking a friend or neighbor to shop for you. Visit www.hbdyc.org/market where you can sign up for our weekly newsletter, learn more about the market and view a seasonal produce chart.
Maia Dickerson, a prevention health specialist at RiverStone Health, works on the Gardeners’ Market on behalf of the Healthy By Design Coalition. She can be reached at 651-6403 or market@hbdyc.org
