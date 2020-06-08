Gardeners’ Market offers safe shopping tips

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Healthy By Design Gardeners’ Market at South Park connects backyard growers to shoppers eager to buy fresh, local produce and other foods at affordable prices. The weekly market, Thursdays from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., starts on June 11. Early in the growing season, the market offers onions and leafy greens, such as lettuce, kale and beet greens for salads. Tomatoes, corn and loads of other vegetables come later in the season.

The market will look a little different this year. Vendors and customers will take measures to ensure the health and safety for everyone who attends. Special markers will be set up throughout the event to help non-family members remain six feet apart. Staff and vendors will wear masks and customers are encouraged to do the same.

This season we will ask customers to shop with their eyes only and leave the produce handling to the vendors. The vendors will pick up the produce and bag it for you. Please leave your reusable bags at home. Vendors will supply bags.

Market staff will use the most up-to-date guidance from RiverStone Health, the Unified Health Command and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, to ensure that proper sanitizing and distancing practices are in place. Most importantly, we ask anyone who is ill to stay home.