The benefits of shopping locally go beyond great tasting food. Adding fiber-rich, local fruits and vegetables provides you with essential vitamins and minerals.

Consuming a wider variety of colorful fruits and vegetables gives you many health benefits, including lower blood pressure, reduced risk of heart disease and stroke and a positive effect on blood sugar.

Fruits and vegetables start to lose their nutritional value 24 hours after harvesting. Most produce in a grocery store is harvested long before it hits the shelves. Purchasing locally grown, freshly picked food allows you to eat it at the peak of ripeness when it is packed full of nutrients.

Healthy by Design Gardeners’ Market is a great place to try new foods like spicy radish microgreens or kohlrabi, a cruciferous vegetable popular early in the growing season.

Gardeners’ Market will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. every Thursday at South Park, starting June 8 and ending October 5. Local vendors will offer fresh, affordable produce, eggs, meat and baked goods as well as handcrafted items. Shoppers can chat with farmers who grew and harvested the products. Customers can ask vendors about their growing practices and get their suggestions for preparing the veggies. Market vendors are always happy to answer customer questions.

The Healthy By Design Coalition is an initiative of Billings Clinic, Intermountain Healthcare (formerly SCL-St. Vincent) and RiverStone Health. The coalition’s goal is to make the healthy choice, the easy choice in Yellowstone County.

You can find more delicious recipes and information about our vendors in the Gardeners’ Market newsletter. The newsletter shares recipes, tips, tricks and a vendor spotlight each week. We feature favorites such as Garlic Scape Pesto from a grower who sells a variety of fresh garlic and a pickled beet recipe from a veggie vendor. We encourage customers to expand their food horizons by trying a new fruit or veggie.

Gardeners’ Market has designated accessible parking near the market entrance, easy sidewalk access and shade trees. Our vendors accept cash, debit and credit cards, SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program), WIC (Women, Infants and Children) Farm Direct checks and Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program vouchers.

The weekly market offers a variety of family-friendly and senior activities.

For more information, like “Healthy By Design Yellowstone” on Facebook, or visit www.hbdyc.org/market to sign-up for the weekly market newsletter.