Gardeners’ Market returns June 9 to South Park

Healthy By Design Gardeners’ Market kicks off another shopping season from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday in South Park, South 28th Street and Seventh Avenue South. The market will continue every Thursday through October 6.

The Healthy By Design Coalition, created in 2010 by Billings Clinic, RiverStone Health, and St. Vincent Healthcare, works to make the healthy choice, the easy choice throughout Yellowstone County.

The coalition started the market in 2011 to provide a source of fresh and affordable produce to the South Park neighborhood, which is a food desert lacking a full-service grocery store. The market is open to everyone. Support from the whole community helps the market thrive and grow.

Markets in June usually offer onions and leafy greens, such as lettuce, kale and beet greens. Later, you’ll find sweet corn, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, peppers and much more. Eight in 10 customers surveyed last season said that the Gardeners’ Market helped them to eat more fruits and vegetables.

Last year’s market averaged 12 vendors and more than 200 customers weekly. Montana vendors don’t pay a fee to sell their home-grown or homemade products. That helps keep prices affordable. Vendors must complete mandatory training and contact the market manager at 406-651-6444 or market@hbdyc.org at least two days before each market to reserve a space.

In 2021, Gardeners’ Market customers contributed more than $40,000 to the local economy, with the majority of those dollars supporting local growers and ranchers. On average, products sold at the Gardeners’ Market travel less than 20 miles on market days.

The market accepts payment with cash, debit and credit cards, SNAP, WIC Farm Direct Checks and Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program coupons. To use your debit, credit or SNAP card, check in at the fiscal booth at the market entrance to request tokens. Tokens work just like cash or SNAP benefits.

This year, we are excited to once again offer Double SNAP Dollars. This allows us to offer up to a $30 match each week when you use your SNAP card to buy fresh produce. In other words, your purchase of fresh vegetables and fruit with your SNAP benefits up to $30 will be matched, doubling your buying power.

Gardeners’ Market is currently the only market in Yellowstone County to accept all of these payment options.

The Gardeners’ Market is designed for accessibility. Five marked handicap parking spots will be located close to the market entrance.

The weekly Gardeners’ Market has become a destination for shoppers of all ages. Musicians will perform throughout the season. A variety of community organizations will have informational booths. Reading Rocks is new this year at the market with story time and free books for children at 5:15 p.m. starting June16 through July 21.

Stay up to date on market offerings with our weekly newsletter at http://www.hbdyc.org/market.

You are invited to visit and enjoy Gardeners’ Market every week.

Jenna Solomon, a prevention health specialist at RiverStone Health, manages the Gardeners’ Market on behalf of the Healthy By Design Coalition. She can be reached at 406-651-6444 or market@hbdyc.org

