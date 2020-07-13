Get kids their back-to-school vaccines now

Weekly vaccine clinics

Every week, RiverStone Health, at 123 S. 27th St. in Billings, offers a walk-in immunization clinic on the first floor of the Lil Anderson Center, the four-story building. The clinic runs Mondays 1-4:30 p.m., Wednesday 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Friday 1-4:30 p.m. No appointment is needed.

Don’t let cost be a reason to delay vaccination. The Vaccines for Children program provides vaccine at no charge to children 0-18 years old who are uninsured or underinsured.

For more information about childhood immunizations, contact your healthcare provider or RiverStone Health at 247-3382.